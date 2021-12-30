Tesla recalls over 475,000 electric vehicles

Check Out These Electric Vehicle Stocks In The Stock Market Today. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been a hot topic among investors of the stock market in recent years. Many believe the automotive industry will be going electric sooner rather than later. Even government bodies around the globe have been encouraging the transition to EVs by providing various forms of subsidies. And assuming you strongly believe in the growth trajectory of this space, it wouldn’t hurt to put up a list of top electric vehicle stocks to buy right now.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO