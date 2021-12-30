ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

U.S. Jobless Claims drop 8K, Reach Lowest Moving Average Since 1969

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com - U.S. Initial Jobless claims were 198,000 for the week ending December 25, a drop of 8,000 from the prior week. The Department of Labor revised the previous week's...

za.investing.com

WMDT.com

Unemployment claims at its lowest since 1969

America has reached its lowest unemployment claim since 1969. This means people are not filing for unemployment. Numbers show 6.2 million people have gone back to work. United States Labor Secretary, Marty Walsh tells 47 ABC there are still job openings in the US, and officials are trying to get people back to work. He says a major part of this is people’s concern with COVID-19 as the numbers continue to rise every day. Also, looking at the benchmarks that the president planned back in January 2021, we are ahead of schedule.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. jobless claims drop, showing no Omicron hit yet

Dec 30 (Reuters) - New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits fell in the week leading up to Christmas and benefits rolls slid to their lowest level of the coronavirus pandemic era the week earlier, the Labor Department said on Thursday, data that showed no impact yet on employment from the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; US Jobless Claims Drop To 198,000

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 36,629.16 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 15,781.41. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,800.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,656,860 cases with around 844,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,822,040 cases and 480,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,263,830 COVID-19 cases with 618,870 deaths. In total, there were at least 285,031,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,441,370 deaths.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Gold prices under pressure as U.S. weekly jobless claims drop below 200K

(Kitco News) - The gold market is struggling to hold on to $1,800 an ounce as the U.S. labor market continues to improve as fewer than 200,000 workers applied for first time unemployment benefits. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said that weekly jobless claims fell by 8,000 to 198,000, down...
MARKETS
Daily Herald

U.S. unemployment claims drop to 198,000

WASHINGTON -- The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell below 200,000, more evidence that the job market remains strong in the aftermath of last year's coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 8,000 to 198,000, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The four-week average, which smooths out week-to-week volatility, fell...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

Weekly jobless claims drop to 52-year low and hit 198,000

Weekly jobless claims in the U.S. totaled 198,000 for the week ended December 25, the lowest in 52 years, according to the Labor Department. This is below Dow Jones’ forecast of 205,000 and 8,000 fewer than the period before. Weekly jobless claims. CNBC reports that “When adjusting for weekly...
ECONOMY
investing.com

U.S. Stock Markets Edge Higher; Initial Jobless Claims Come In Lower

Investing.com - U.S. stocks traded higher in Thursday morning trading, leaving them poised to end the year strongly amid growing confidence the Omicron Covid variant won’t cause serious economic damage. At 11 AM ET (1600 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 34 points, or 0.1%, the S&P...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP drops to the lowest level since February 2020, around 0.8370-65 area

EUR/GBP prolonged its bearish trend witnessed over the past four weeks or so. Easing Omicron fears turned out to be a key factor that underpinned the sterling. The EUR/GBP cross edged lower through the early European session and dropped to the lowest level since February 2020, around the 0.8370-65 region in the last hour.
CURRENCIES
investing.com

U.S. Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg.

Initial Jobless Claims measures the number of individuals who filed for unemployment insurance for the first time during the past week. As the week to week numbers might be very volatile, the four week moving average smooths the weekly data and used for the initial jobless claims metric. A higher...
BUSINESS
investing.com

Putin/Biden Talks, Jobless Claims and U.K. Housing - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Putin and Biden are set to discuss Ukraine, while ECB’s members debate inflationary pressures. Stock markets are set to end the year on the rise, like the U.K. housing market, and crude waits for OPEC to discuss output levels. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Thursday, 30th December.
WORLD
101.9 KELO-FM

Spain’s jobless number hits lowest for a December since 2007

MADRID (Reuters) – The number of registered jobless in Spain fell by 76,782 people, or 2.41%, in December from November, leaving 3.1 million people out of work, Labour Ministry data showed on Tuesday. It was the tenth consecutive month of falling jobless figures and the lowest in the month...
ECONOMY
The Conversation U.S.

Inflation, workforce participation and real wages: 3 key indicators for monitoring the economy in 2022

The U.S. economy ended 2021 with a lot of uncertainty. Inflation surged to levels not seen since the 1980s – seriously eroding consumer purchasing power – while the highly contagious omicron variant forced many Americans to hunker down as case counts soared to record levels, reducing economic activity. How will the economy fare in 2022? And given its size and complexity, how will we even know whether things are improving? To offer some clues, The Conversation U.S. recruited three economists to highlight one measurement tool they’ll be following closely in the new year and explain why it will help them...
BUSINESS
newspressnow.com

A reasonable plea on jobless claims

The final chapter of 2021 is beginning to feel like the end of the previous year. After the COVID Christmas of 2020, cases once again are on the rise, this time from the omicron variant that has become prevalent. Some of the data points to milder cases associated with this strain, but the final toll on patients and providers remains to be seen.
PUBLIC HEALTH

