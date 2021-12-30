U.S. Jobless Claims drop 8K, Reach Lowest Moving Average Since 1969

Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 36,629.16 while the NASDAQ rose 0.10% to 15,781.41. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.16% to 4,800.92. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,656,860 cases with around 844,270 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,822,040 cases and 480,860 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,263,830 COVID-19 cases with 618,870 deaths. In total, there were at least 285,031,830 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,441,370 deaths.
Comments / 0