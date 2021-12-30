Police activity on Calle Rosales

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers from the Owasso Police Department are still working to identify a woman they say has been accused of retail fraud. Detectives said anyone who can recognize this woman is being asked to call the OPD tip line at 918-272-COPS (2677). Anyone who has information...
GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Three people are under arrest and a young child has been taken into protective custody after a drug arrest in Grass Valley.
Some of the evidence recovered at the home. (Credit: Grass Valley Police Department)
The Grass Valley Police Department says detectives served a search warrant at a home in the city on Thursday afternoon. Exactly what prompted the search has not been disclosed, but three adults were found at the home.
Detectives say they discovered about 2 ounces of fentanyl along with a small amount of meth. Evidence of sales of a controlled substance was also found.
All three people – 40-year-old Jeff Gates, 37-year-old Jacob Gates, and 31-year-old Erica Coker – have been arrested.
A 1-year-old child has also been taken into protective custody by Nevada County Child Protective Services as a result of the arrests.
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) - There is heavy police activity in Wisconsin Dells, near the area of Vine St. and Broadway Ave. early Wednesday morning. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells NBC15 their SWAT team was requested by Wisconsin Dells Police. Our crew spoke with officials on the scene...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Police are dealing with what they call an “active situation” involving a possible barricaded subject on the 200 block of North 6th Street. This is a developing story and KVRR will bring you more information as it becomes available.
ANTIOCH (CBS SF/BCN) – After watching a drug buy at an Antioch shopping center Sunday night, an alert police officer arrested a man who had an automatic handgun. Antioch police said an officer was on patrol at the Sycamore Square shopping center when he observed the drug buy and approached the suspect, according to an 11:59 p.m. post on Facebook from the Antioch Police Department.
The following information is being released by the Mattoon Police Department:. Mattoon Police arrested Yariceliz Rivera Rivera, 26 years of age of Mattoon, as well as Chelsea Wlendoli Orellana, 19 years of age of Mattoon, both for the offenses of Aggravated Battery and Disorderly Conduct. The arrest occurred on 12/28/21...
Police in south Shropshire have warned residents about a scam where a criminal pretending to be an officer has been ringing people up and asking for their bank card details. Bishop's Castle and Rural safer neighbourhood team say the police will never contact you asking for your bank card details or cash, and potential victims should hang up and report the incident to Action Fraud.
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 28-year-old man from Lyndon was arrested following an incident in St. Johnsbury yesterday. Authorities were notified of a suspicious vehicle on the Fairbanks Scales parking lot on Portland Street at around 9:00 a.m. Police say they located the vehicle and met with the driver, identified...
Chillicothe Police received 102 calls for service on Wednesday. 3:50 am, a 2-year-old child was reported missing from a residence in the 1500 block of Third Street. Officers were advised to disregard shortly after having received the report, the child was located in a closet and had gone to sleep.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Police and fire crews responded just before 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a reported shooting at 912 West 19th in Hutchinson. While on their way, units were notified that on scene police were reporting the house was on fire. A first alarm structure fire response was then...
Austin Police continue investigating a weekend theft at Barton Creek Mall that some community members initially believed to be an active shooting. Two of the city’s first responding agencies called the incident an “active attack” while Austin Police did not. Surveillance video obtained by CBS Austin Tuesday...
A suspect is being treated for injuries after a shootout with Shreveport Police. A call came in to Shreveport Police at around 11pm last night (12/21/21) about a burglary in progress at a residence in the Westwood Park area. Police arrived on the scene, and an altercation lead to gunfire from the suspect.
The Palm Springs Police Department has advised residents in the 1800 block of N Cerritos Road to stay indoors due to police activity. People are advised to avoid the area until further notice. There was no word on what the activity was related to. We are working to gather more information. Stay with News Channel
The post Residents advised to stay indoors on N Cerritos Rd. due to police activity appeared first on KESQ.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) Franklin-based State Police responded to the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police say an assault happened on Christmas Day on Ranch Street in Cranberry Township, Venango County. According to police, an argument around 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, December 25, between the arrestee, a 24-year-old Seneca man, and...
A local citizen, a pair of police agencies, and a telecommunications company were instrumental in putting to rest concern about an abduction on Boxing Day. The Estevan Police Service received a call from a local citizen, according to the EPS' website. That citizen had received a call from a female who gave a name and location.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police made the following calls:. Franklin-based State Police responded to an incident of criminal mischief at 352 Upper Sage Run Road in Cranberry Township, Venango County, on December 22 at 9:58 a.m. At that location, a gallon of motor oil, valued at...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man faces charges after police say a string of drug activity at his home resulted in the death of a man back in June. The victim’s girlfriend was also arrested over the weekend after police say she confronted the homeowner with a knife.
The following is a sampling of the Pittsburg Police Calls reported between December 12-18 which focuses on the higher priority call responses in the City of Pittsburg. 12/12 – 2300 block N Park Blvd. 12/12 – not available. Battery. 12/12 – 300 block Jorgensen Dr. 12/13 –...
Comments / 0