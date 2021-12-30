Sunday calendar: Community and entertainment events starting Jan. 2

This is a list of reader-submitted public events, virtual and in-person. CDC social distancing and other guidelines may apply. Please use the contact information to verify details. All programs and activities are subject to change without notice.

Watercolor art by female artists, 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 2-31. Presented by ArtServe and Holy Cross Health. Dorothy Mangurian Comprehensive Women’s Center at Holy Cross HealthPlex , 1000 NE 56th St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-8190. artserve.org/portfolio-item/aquarelle-holy-cross . Free.

A Return to Self: The Art of Healing, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 2-9. Native American art exhibit celebrates significant contributions of local Seminole artists. History Fort Lauderdale , 231 SW Second Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-463-4431. historyfortlauderdale.org/museum . $7-$15.

Botanical Arts at Garden Club meeting, 1-3:30 p.m. Jan. 4. Floral designer Susie Slater will present an overview and demonstration at the Boca Raton Garden Club, 4281 NW Third Ave., Boca Raton. 561-994-5642. Guests welcome. Email bocasgarden@gmail.com . Free.

Broward Women’s Choral Group rehearsal, 10 a.m.-noon. Jan. 5; meets weekly. Sunshine Cathedral, 1480 SW Ninth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-942-8711. facebook.com/browardwomenschoralgroup . Free.

Ronald K. Brown: Evidence, a dance company, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 5-6. Amaturo Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $49.50-$59.50.

Arts Garage presents Jimmie ‘JJ’ Walker, 8 p.m. Jan. 6. Arts Garage, 94 NE Second Ave., Delray Beach. Tickets at Box Office 561-450-6357 or online at ArtsGarage.org . General admission to this comedy show $30.

The Donna Summer Musical , matinee and evening shows Wednesday-Sunday Jan. 5-9. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. Tickets by phone at 561-832-7469 or online at kravis.org . $33-$104. Proof of vaccination or negative test required.

Aymėe & Gonzalo live at The Faena, 9-10:30 p.m. Jan. 6. Afro-Cuban vocalist Aymée Nuviola performs live with jazz pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba as part of the 6th annual South Beach Jazz Festival. The Faena Theater, 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach. 786-607-5299. sobejazzfestival.com/tickets . $65-$125.

First Friday Art Walk, 6-9 p.m. Jan. 7 and monthly through May 6. Reserve a night for strolling and discovering galleries, studios and public art through a self-guided tour in the arts district. Downtown Delray Beach, along Atlantic Avenue between Swinton Avenue and the Intracoastal Waterway. 561-243-1077. downtowndelraybeach.com/artwalk . Free.

New World Symphony presents Buenos Aires Tango, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 7. Preconcert dance class at 6:30 p.m. Post-concert milonga 9 p.m.-1 a.m. in the Truist Pavilion (formerly SunTrust). New World Center , 500 17th St., Miami Beach. 305-428-6768. nws.edu . $25.

Stephanie J. Block with Seth Rudetsky, 8 p.m. Jan. 7. Experience an intimate evening of incredible music and hilarious conversations. The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $37-$123.

Jazz for Tomorrow Stage, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8. The South Beach Jazz Festival serves as a showcase for the next generation of jazz talent. At the Euclid Oval on Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach. 786-607-5299. bit.ly/3exTTzu . Free.

12th annual Riverwalk Stone Crab & Seafood Festival, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 8. Showcasing the best of South Florida seafood restaurants and gourmet food trucks. Esplanade Park, 400 SW Second St., Fort Lauderdale. See goriverwalk.com .

Sounds at Sundown, 5-10 p.m. Jan. 8; monthly series continues through Sept. 3. Be prepared to sing, dance, and have a blast at this Saturday concert series with live music and food trucks. Margate Boulevard and State Road 7 in Margate. 954-972-6458. margatefl.com . Free admission.

‘Art For All 2022′ benefit reception & art exhibition, 7-10 p.m. Jan. 8. Exhibit runs through Jan. 23. Reception co-hosted by Portada Florida Magazine to benefit Art Synergy and Forz Stefano Charitable Foundation. Free with registration at bit.ly/3Eid5vB .

Elvis’ birthday bash with Chris MacDonald, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 8. The King would have been turning 87. Join the fun at the Lillian S. Wells Hall, The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $27.50-$52.50.

Jared Freid, 8-10 p.m. Jan. 8. Comedy show. Amaturo Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $27.50-$32.50.

Jayne Curry with 5-piece band, 8-9:30 p.m. Jan. 8. Hear one of the UK’s most in-demand female entertainers. Township Center for Performing Arts, 2452 Lyons Road, Coconut Creek. 954-970-0606. townshipcoconutcreek.com . $28 reserved seating.

Tyler Henry, Hollywood medium, 8 p.m. Jan. 8. Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $49-$150.

The ‘Color of Money’ art exhibition, runs through Jan. 8. Educational initiative features paintings of enslaved people discovered on Confederate currency. African-American Research Library and Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. 954-357-6282 or email info@partnersinracialJustice. Free admission. partnersinracialjustice.org .

Virtuoso Al Di Meola, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 9. Lillian S. Wells Hall at The Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale. 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org/events . $33-$43.

Flamingo Gardens Orchid Society meeting, 7:30-9:30 p.m. Jan. 10. Flamingo Gardens, 3750 S. Flamingo Road, Davie. 954-347-2738. flamingogardensorchidsociety.com . Free. Guests welcome.

Palm Beach Poetry Festival, opens with online reading, 8 p.m. Jan. 10. The public will have virtual access to all ticketed and free events via Zoom through Jan. 15. See palmbeachpoetryfestival.org . Prices range from free to $30-up.

Gershwin: The Magnificent Man and His Music, 7:45 p.m. Jan. 12. Gold Coast Jazz presents the Shelly Berg Trio at Broward Center, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Ticketmaster, 954-462-0222. browardcenter.org . $65-up.

‘Grease’ opening night, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 14. Show runs through Jan. 30, presented by The City of Lauderhill. See lpacfl.com . Lauderhill Performing Arts Center, 3800 NW 11th Place, Lauderhill. $45-$65.

Art Basel Exhibition: Common Space, noon-5 p.m. daily through Jan. 23. Features renowned artists from Miami, New York and Chicago, interacting. Oolite Arts, 924 Lincoln Road, 2nd Floor, Miami Beach. 305-674-8278. oolitearts.org/exhibition/common-space . Free.

FAU presents: The Great Inka Road, Engineering an Empire, Exhibition runs through Jan. 26. Galleries open 1-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Performing Arts Building (#51), near the Living Room Theaters . See parking.fau.edu for parking. Visit fau.edu/galleries or call 561-297-2661.

Surfside Historical Walking Tours, 11 a.m.-noon. Sundays through Feb. 20. Enjoy the Town of Surfside on foot, with its history dating back to 1946. Departs from the Surfside Community Center , 9301 Collins Ave., Surfside. 305-861-4863. Register at townofsurfsidefl.gov/walking-tours . Free.

Machu Picchu and the Golden Empires of Peru features artifacts & virtual reality, 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Exhibit open through March 6. Get tickets online at BocaMuseum.org/Golden . Boca Raton Museum of Art, 501 Plaza Real , Boca Raton. 561-392-2500. Tickets $19.95-$29.95 admission, plus $18 for VR experience.

Painting Enlightenment: Experiencing Wisdom through Art & Science, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through March 27. Enjoy the masterful works of famed Japanese artist and scientist Iwasaki Tsuneo in this new exhibit. Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens, 4000 Morikami Park Road, Delray Beach. 561-495-0233. morikami.org/current-exhibitions . Free.

Dino Safari, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. now through April 17. In this walk-through adventure, attendees will meet and interact with more than 30 life-size dinosaurs. Bayside Marketplace , Miami. 305-591-3571. jurassicworldexhibition.com . $19.50-$89.50.

Forest and Field of Light, 6-9 p.m. through June 21. This exhibition is an extraordinary large-scale, site-specific light installation by acclaimed British artist Bruce Munro. Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Road, Pinecrest. 305-669-6990. pinecrestgardens.org . $20.

ONGOING EVENTS

Moai at Mounts, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday. See the new permanent installation in the Tropical Forest Garden that offers three imposing 20-foot statues, replicas of the iconic monolithic, humanlike figures located on Easter Island, Rapa Nui, Chile. 561-233-1730. Mounts Botanical Garden , 531 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach. mounts.org . $10-$12.

Aventura Market, weekends during mall hours, lower level. Sundays noon-8 p.m. Saturdays 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Features exotic foods, fresh produce, home décor and more from over 80 farmers and artisans. Aventura Mall , 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura. 305-935-1110. aventuramall.com/aventura-market . Free admission; prices vary.

Lion Country Safari, open daily 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Drive through the wild animal amusement park and take photos of lions, giraffe, elephants, rhinos, primates and more. Safari Falls Splash Park is open daily, weather permitting and is included in admission. Park is 20 miles west of West Palm Beach at 2003 Lion Country Safari Road, Loxahatchee . 561-793-1084. lioncountrysafari.com . $30-$37.

Bring Butterflies Back, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sundays; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday, weather permitting. Butterfly World features self-guided tours, gift shop, workshops and lectures with tips on gardening and planting host plants for butterfly caterpillars. Watch videos on YouTube at bit.ly/2CuyZ5e . Shop for gifts, plants, ladybugs or pupa. 954-977-4400. Tradewinds Park, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek. $22.50-$32.50. butterflyworld.com .

Yellow Green Farmers Market, 10 a.m.-7 p.m., Saturday-Sunday every week. Features fresh fruits, vegetables, eat-in stations and take-home delicacies, plus artisans, vendors, plants and unique items. YG Market, 3080 Sheridan St., Hollywood . 954-513-3990. Paid parking, three lots. ygfarmersmarket.com .

Bonnet House, offers self-guided tours Tuesday-Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m., and hosts special events. See website for family summer specials with times and dates. Bonnet House Museum & Gardens, 900 N. Birch Road, Fort Lauderdale. Check website for pricing. bonnethouse.org .

Sandoway Discovery Series, 9:30-10 a.m. Ongoing weekly series of discovery, geared for families with children ages 3-5. Each 30-minute program will explore a different topic, from bugs to pythons, plants to butterflies. Sandoway Discovery Center , 142 S. Ocean Blvd., Delray Beach. 561-274-7263. See other activities at sandoway.org . $8.

Iké Udé: Select Portraits, noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday; exhibition runs now through January. Color-saturated conceptual photography by Nigerian-born artist brings a new vitality to contemporary portraiture as it addresses notions of identity. NSU Art Museum , One E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale. nsuartmuseum.org . $5-$12.

Young At Art, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays; and 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Westfield Broward, 8000 W. Broward Blvd., Plantation. Features one-of-a-kind interactive exhibits and programming by South Florida based artists. $8. See youngatartmuseum.org for online activities.

At Home with Gumbo Limbo. The Nature Center offers many virtual adventures and activities for kids and the whole family. Includes self-guided beachcombing, nature detectives and videos on Facebook and YouTube. Visit the Virtual Program page. Boca residents can register for programs via Webtrac. Visit gumbolimbo.org or call 561-544-8605.

Virtual exhibitions feature Space Shuttle Challenger. John Chakeres’s photos of the early years of the Space Shuttle program have been acclaimed worldwide. View “Into Orbit” and “First Fleet” sneak peeks on the Pompano Beach Arts YouTube channel at bit.ly/36ALU2c or visit pompanobeacharts.org/virtual-events . Free.

FAU’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute. Offers tours, videos and educational activities. Lectures and presentations are open to the public for free. Must register. See bit.ly/2H0OBPU .

Engage at GableStage with online theater series. World premiere short-form works by the finest local artists. Recordings online. 305-445-1119 or visit bit.ly/39UsNiV or gablestage.org/engagegablestage-sun . Free.

‘Ask Hanna’ anonymous health chat. Submit queries anytime; answers provided 9-a.m.-5 p.m. South Florida PBS stations’ (WPBT & WXEL) Health Channel launched a free health counseling service. Live chat with health advisers who provide immediate responses. Ask Hanna is available online at askhanna.tv .

Ashanti Cultural Arts virtual classes & events. Features beginner hip-hop Saturdays 11-11:50 a.m.; advanced hip-hop Thursdays 6-7 p.m.; African dance Saturdays noon-1 p.m. and much more. Sponsored by the City of Pompano Beach and the Rotary Club. See ashanticulturalarts.org .

Kravis @ Home The Curtain’s Up! Digital stage features a lineup of curated concerts, talks, performances and arts education events. Virtual from West Palm Beach. kravis.org/athome . Free.

Broward Center online classes for all ages. Free classes include singing, acting, dancing and improv. Stay connected with this online series available anytime. You can also follow the Facebook page to access previous videos and content. For details, see browardcenter.org and click on Education@Home or visit bit.ly/2EhNvxA .

Lifelong Learning Institute. Times and dates vary at Nova Southeastern University’s LLI. Features classes, presentations and programs for seniors via Zoom. Register for link at bit.ly/2Chw0wK . Call 954-262-8471 or email LLI@nova.edu . $30 a month or $15 each.

From The Frank to you: Virtual workshops & lectures. In this virtual classroom, guests of all ages can watch video art-making workshops, step-by-step craft tutorials, video lectures and storybook readings. New content added regularly. The Frank C. Ortis Art Gallery in Pembroke Pines. 954-392-2120. Visit thefrankgallery.org or bit.ly/2FtWCfE . Free.

Peter London hosts PLGDC@HOME virtual series. Miami’s global dance company features artist talks, interviews with choreographers and experts, plus specialized education courses. PLGDC@HOME is streaming on PATREON. Subscriptions start at $10 a month. PLGDC.org or bit.ly/3m6GZLz .

Broward County Library. See what’s new and stay connected. Find upcoming events and classes. Read newspapers, magazines, listen to music and watch movies with a free eCard that can be used to access a wide variety of eContent from a computer or mobile device. Visit broward.org/library . Free.

Palm Beach County Library digital events. Many classes and programs are held on Zoom. Participants must preregister. Download a PDF with instructions and then sign up for things. Whatever piques your interest, from engineering a paper airplane to a Latin-flavor cooking demo. Register for digital activities online at bit.ly/2C62OZE or pbclibrary.org .

Frost Science features live-cam & webinars. Visit the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science virtually from your living room at frostscience.org/at-home . Open for in-person visits daily until 7 p.m. Frost Museum, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. 305-434-9600. Admission $21.95-$29.95.

Pompano Beach Arts. Entertaining and educational videos for all ages, including, creative writing classes, visual and therapeutic arts, music, lectures, interviews, workshops, theater basics, storytelling and more. Some events have fees and specific times; others are ongoing and free. Visit pompanobeacharts.org .

See Art, Be Happy, Immersive installations, contemporary art, interactive art pieces, and expanded museum store. 561-243-7922 or cornellartmuseum.org . In-person visits noon-5 p.m., Thursday-Sunday. Cornell Art Museum, 51 N. Swinton Ave., Delray Beach. $8-$15.

Malayan Tigers & Queensland Koalas. Watch videos, Zoo talks and do at-home activities. Presented by the Palm Beach Zoo & Conservation Society. Visit palmbeachzoo.org and click on Activities. 561-547-9453 or visit the Zoo’s page on Facebook. Palm Beach Zoo, 1301 Summit Blvd. , West Palm Beach. In-person visits open daily 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Admission $18.95.

Brain Bites, games & puzzles. Florida Atlantic University offers Virtual Resources for educators, students, and curious explorers of all ages. Features bite-sized neuroscience podcasts and videos to inform you about the neuroscience world in short, digestible episodes. FAU has campuses in Boca Raton , Dania Beach , Davie , Fort Lauderdale , Harbor Branch and Jupiter . Visit bit.ly/31aWfxj .

See how to submit upcoming events at sunsentinel.com/calendars . Email removal requests to calendar@sunsentinel.com . Follow on Twitter @SoFLcalendar . Find more events online at sunsentinel.com/events .