Several land acquisitions closed before the end of the year, paving the way for a number of mixed-use and residential projects to begin taking shape in 2022. Among the most notable deals came in late December, when Chicago-based Riverside Investment & Development Co. paid $35 million for 2.75 acres on West Morehead and South Tryon streets — the current home of Midnight Diner and Uptown Cabaret. That site between uptown and South End has been earmarked for the development of 800,000 square feet of office space, 650 residential units and 50,000 square feet of retail space, with construction slated to start late this year.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 50 MINUTES AGO