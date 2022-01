The Meridian Council for the Arts is accepting applications for grants through Jan. 14, 2022. The Community Arts Grants Program offers financial and technical assistance to arts organizations and artists in Meridian and Lauderdale County. These grants provide support for programs and special projects, collaborations with arts organizations, artists, programs to reach low- to -middle-income audiences, and other special needs. Grants are awarded to nonprofit organizations such as art organizations, neighborhood associations, schools, colleges, universities, and public and social service agencies.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO