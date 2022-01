Considering the small market, it might be tough to get Dejounte Murray into the NBA All-Star Game via fan vote, but that isn't stopping San Antonio Spurs faithful from trying. With all the hype around guys like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Ja Morant, it might come down to being creative to get the attention Murray needs to be voted in by the public. As I've been noticing on social media lately, that's exactly what has been happening.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO