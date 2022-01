Gunna was at Mr. Alex Jewelers in Miami and it appears a fan got too close. In a viral clip, his security guard was lifting and slamming a man to the floor of the store. Gunna, dressed in all purple, pulls up his pants and circles the guard attempting to get closer to the man on the floor. The man balls up in what appears to be an attempt to brace for any further body blows.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO