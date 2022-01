(Jan 1): Singapore will increase the number of people allowed at work-related corporate events to 1,000 from Jan 3 compared with 50 at present as Covid cases decline. People who attend the gatherings will be required to wear a mask and the consumption of meals or beverages will be forbidden, the Ministry of Manpower said in a statement on its website. Other restrictions will include social distancing of at least one metre and zones restricting groups to 100 people. Organisers will also need to notify authorities of plans to hold events.

