Protests

Myanmar Court Jails Celebrities Who Supported Democracy Protests

By Reuters
Voice of America
 5 days ago

A court in military-ruled Myanmar jailed three prominent show business figures for three years each on Thursday for their part in protests against a February coup, media reported. The military overthrew an elected government led by Aung San Suu Kyi on Feb. 1, triggering protests and turmoil that is...

www.voanews.com

The Independent

Paing Takhon: Myanmar celebrity jailed for three years for taking part in mass anti-military coup protests

A prominent celebrity actor and model in Myanmar has been sentenced to three years in prison for taking part in mass protests against junta rule.Paing Takhon, 25, has vocally condemned the military government on social media and also taken part in several mass protests.Mr Takhon was arrested at his house in Yangon by around 50 soldiers who arrived in eight military trucks in April this year, according to his sister.Khin Maung Myint, the actor’s legal adviser, told news agency AFP that he was “jailed for three years with hard labour.”The verdict was delivered on the same day a prosecution witness...
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
Paing Takhon
Aung San Suu Kyi
AFP

Myanmar actor on junta wanted list jailed for 3 years

A leading Myanmar actor, singer and model who was on a junta celebrity wanted list for supporting pro-democracy protests has been jailed for three years, his legal team said Monday. Paing Takhon, 25 -- a star in both Myanmar and neighbouring Thailand -- had been active in the mass protests that rocked the country following the February coup, at rallies and through his massive social media following. He was arrested during a dawn raid at his mother's home in Yangon in April, his sister said, as the junta hunted more than 100 celebrities for supporting the movement. On Monday, he was "jailed for three years with hard labour," at a court in Yangon, his legal advisor Khin Maung Myint told AFP.
kfgo.com

Myanmar court defers verdicts in Suu Kyi trial to Jan. 10 – source

(Reuters) -A court in military-ruled Myanmar has postponed verdicts it was expected to make in two cases in the trial of ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi to Jan. 10, according to a source familiar with the proceedings. The court had been due to rule on charges on Monday that...
The Independent

Democracy had ‘broken down’ over Colston statue, protester says

“Democracy had well and truly broken down” over the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol a protester accused of toppling it has said.The memorial to the 17th century slave trader was ripped down during a Black Lives Matter march in the city centre on June 7 2020.It became an iconic moment in the wave of anti-racism protests staged around the world in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in the US.Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, are on trial at Bristol Crown Court facing a charge...
BBC

Sudan coup: Tear gas fired at pro-democracy protests

Security forces in Sudan have fired tear gas at pro-democracy protesters in the capital, Khartoum. The demonstrators converged on the presidential palace for the second time in a week, but were met by a heavy security presence. Earlier the military government restricted phone and internet services in the city as...
Washington Post

Ruth Pollard’s View to 2022: Populists, Protests and Democracy

Democratic rights in Asia have been under threat this past year, as leaders from India to Myanmar and Indonesia cracked down on protests, jailed activists and journalists, and took advantage of pandemic restrictions to stifle dissent. This backsliding on human rights is a key metric of the rising tide of populism that will hang heavily over the region in 2022. So will tensions between the U.S. and China, which will force governments to forge new partnerships to work with and around them. The Quad grouping of the U.S., India, Japan and Australia should continue to develop as an important strategic body behind shared anxiety over Beijing’s increasingly assertive behavior. However, Washington has lost respect over its hasty exit from Afghanistan, which now confronts an economic and humanitarian crisis. Whether the U.S. can marshal its allies and the international bodies it influences — including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund — to prevent the nation from slipping into starvation will test its ability to rebuild trust in a region already losing faith in America’s ambitions in Asia.
Voice of America

Cameroon Military Tribunal Jails 47 Opposition Activists for Planned Protests

YAOUNDE, CAMEROON — A military tribunal in Cameroon this week sentenced 47 opposition party members to between one and seven years in jail for rebellion and attempted insurrection. Police arrested the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, or MRC, supporters in September 2020 while they were planning protests against the 40-year-rule of President Paul Biya.
newsitem.com

Myanmar court postpones verdicts in 2nd case against Suu Kyi

BANGKOK (AP) — A court in military-ruled Myanmar postponed its verdicts Monday on two charges against ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi in which she is accused of importing and possessing walkie-talkies without following official procedures, a legal official familiar with the case said. The case in the court...
dallassun.com

Rise of military junta, waning of democracy: 2021 for Myanmar in a nutshell

By Komal SharmaNew Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The military coup in Myanmar led to a major power shift in 2021, marking the end of a short-lived stint of democracy in the country, and now it seems the situation isn't likely to change anytime soon. Myanmar is suffering and the...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Asia
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Voice of America

Myanmar’s Most Oppressive Year Against Media

LONDON/BANGKOK — Myanmar’s media freedom record has charted a drastically downward trajectory over the past year. Within hours of the military ousting Myanmar’s democratically elected government in February, the junta sought to control access to information, cutting the internet and blocking social media sites. From there, broadcasters...
Voice of America

South Korean Activists Urge Better Treatment of Asylum Seekers

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA — Activists are calling for a policy change to improve the treatment of undocumented immigrants in South Korea, following recent instances of abuse against asylum seekers. Under the current immigration policy, anyone who has received a deportation order – including those whose refugee applications are still...
Voice of America

India’s Foreign Funding Ban on Missionaries of Charity Fuels Controversy

NEW DELHI — India’s move to block the flow of foreign funds to the Missionaries of Charity comes amid a pushback by right-wing Hindu nationalists who accuse Christian missionaries of converting Hindus against their will or by offering bribes. The group is among the most prominent of thousands...
Voice of America

India Sends Vaccines to Afghanistan as Part of Humanitarian Assistance

NEW DELHI — India has given half a million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan and pledged to send more vaccines and food grain in the coming weeks to the country, where millions face hunger. The vaccines were delivered Saturday, according to the Indian Foreign Ministry. This was the...
The Independent

Sudan’s PM quits following deadly demonstrations as country’s political gridlock continues

Sudan‘s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has resigned following widespread pro-democracy protests in the past few days against last year’s military coup.Hamdok, a former UN official seen as the civilian face of Sudan‘s transitional government, had been reinstated as prime minister in November as part of an agreement with the military following the October coup. In that time he had failed to name a Cabinet and his resignation throws Sudan into political uncertainty amid uphill security and economic challenges.In a televised national address on Sunday, Hamdok called for a dialogue to agree on a “national charter” and to “draw a roadmap”...
The Independent

Violence flares at pandemic protests in Germany

Police in Germany have reported sporadic violence at demonstrations against the country’s pandemic restrictions, with one protester in the eastern town of Lichtenstein biting an officer and another attempting to steal a service weapon.Tens of thousands of people in total took to the streets in scores of German towns and cities for weekly marches that have organizers have labeled “strolls” in an attempt to bypass restrictions on public gatherings. Counter-protests were also held in towns such as Rostock and Trier, the dpa news agency reported.Most of the rallies passed peacefully, though many broke rules on social distancing, prompting officers...
