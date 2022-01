America has reached its lowest unemployment claim since 1969. This means people are not filing for unemployment. Numbers show 6.2 million people have gone back to work. United States Labor Secretary, Marty Walsh tells 47 ABC there are still job openings in the US, and officials are trying to get people back to work. He says a major part of this is people’s concern with COVID-19 as the numbers continue to rise every day. Also, looking at the benchmarks that the president planned back in January 2021, we are ahead of schedule.

ECONOMY ・ 16 HOURS AGO