Smart charging can save electric vehicle drivers £110 a year and cut carbon footprint by 20%

By Swansea University
techxplore.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers of electric vehicles could save an average of £110 a year—and cut their carbon footprint by 20%—by using "smart charging" to power up their cars at the best possible times, a report by a research team involving Swansea University experts has shown. Smart charging helps...

Fox News

The Ford F-150 can charge an electric vehicle, but how quickly?

It's share and share alike at Ford. The F-150 PowerBoost hybrid and upcoming electric F-150 Lightning are each equipped with Ford's Pro Power Onboard inverter that turns the powertrain into a generator with 240v outlet. The output can be used for literally anything, including charging electric vehicles like the ones Ford makes.
CARS
techxplore.com

Study finds electric vehicles provide lower carbon emissions through additional channels

With new major spending packages investing billions of dollars in electric vehicles in the U.S., some analysts have raised concerns over how green the electric vehicle industry actually is, focusing particularly on indirect emissions caused within the supply chains of the vehicle components and the fuels used to power electricity that charges the vehicles.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Forbes

The Past, Present And Future Of Electric Vehicle Charging

EV Connect CEO, Jordan Ramer, has led finance, business, and product strategy at companies in clean energy, transportation, and efficiency. Throughout the history of motorized transport, vehicles and their fuels largely lived parallel lives. With the Ford Motor Company at the helm, the automobile industry embraced the internal combustion engine and ensured many profitable decades for the oil industry, an endless stream of recurring revenue at the fuel pumps of the industrial age. After nearly 100 years of petrochemical fuels, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s dream of electrified transportation is now becoming reality. Not only are electric vehicles (EVs) commonplace on today’s roads, but we are also witnessing unprecedented growth and innovation around using electricity as a transportation fuel.
CARS
Morganton News Herald

Morganton looks to join Valdese in offering electric vehicle charging stations

While the federal government is taking steps toward making electric cars more prominent, so is the city of Morganton. Three electric vehicle charging stations soon will find their homes in Morganton — one slower charging station and two fast charging stations, said Phillip Lookadoo, director of development and design for the city of Morganton.
MORGANTON, NC
#Smart Charging#Electric Cars#Electricity#Swansea University#The National Grid#Fred#Evergreen Smart Power#Myenergi#Energy Systems Catapult#Ev
automotive-fleet.com

Charging Strategies Crucial to Deploying Electric Fleet Vehicles

One lesson fleet managers learn quickly with new electric vehicles is you don’t just plug them in for eight hours a night at a workplace like sleeping dogs and then see them bounce and ready to roll the next morning. That may work for a perfectly scheduled fleet with...
CARS
TheConversationAU

Convenience, comfort, cost and carbon: what's the best way to travel, save money and cut emissions?

As New Zealanders plan their summer holiday trips, it’s worth considering different travel options and their respective cost, both to the budget and the environment. I’ve compared several travel modes (with all assumptions made found here) — a small diesel car, electric car, bus, train or plane — for a door-to-door 300km return journey. The process has identified limitations for each mode, which may help policymakers better understand the challenges involved in developing a low-carbon transport system. New Zealand’s annual transport emissions have nearly doubled since 1990 and account for more than a fifth of total greenhouse gas emissions. Emissions from...
WORLD
MyTexasDaily

How an electric vehicle can help you meet your goals in 2022

(BPT) - Do you want to be more budget-conscious? Perhaps you’re looking for new ways to eliminate emissions from your car’s tailpipe? Goals related to finances and the environment are popular resolutions for Americans year after year. While there are many ways to accomplish these two goals separately, switching to an electric vehicle (EV) might be a simple way to help you accomplish both.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
The Independent

‘Smart’ charging could make electric cars even more sustainable and save drivers money, trial finds

Electric car drivers could save over £100 per year by using “smart charging” to fuel their cars, a new study has found.“Smart charging” is when users consume electricity when demand is low, which avoids putting a strain on the national grid. This includes using energy at night, in the early hours of the morning, or when there is a lot of renewable energy on the grid.The study, which was conducted by the FRED project (Flexibly Responsive Energy Delivery) led by Evergreen Smart Power, sought to find a way to stop the grid being overloaded during peak periods.“Our data predicts that...
CARS
roi-nj.com

Charged up: Expert sees push for electric vehicle charging stations at logistics centers — to support trucks and other delivery vehicles

While 2021 sets the stage for repaired roads and the refresh of other outmoded transportation infrastructure, there’s an energy component of the spending plan that might help the state prepare for the electric future officials expect for the vehicles traveling along them. The infrastructure recharge coincides with the administration’s...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
realtybiznews.com

Insights to Home Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

It’s estimated that most (up to 95%) of all-electric vehicles (EVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) are charged at home. A more robust electric vehicle infrastructure remains one of the top obstacles to further demand for electric vehicles. It takes anywhere from 20 minutes to 20 hours or more to charge a vehicle depending on several variables. But the average vehicle charge still requires several hours.
CARS
Sunderland Echo

Make 2022 the year that you reduce your carbon footprint

Q: When it comes to making New Year’s resolutions, I want to do my bit for the planet. What are the things that will have the most impact?. A: New Year is a fantastic time to press the reset button and reconsider your lifestyle. You can make so many...
ENVIRONMENT
Telegraph

Blenheim Palace to charge car drivers more in bid to become carbon neutral

Blenheim Palace plans to charge car drivers higher entry fees in an attempt to encourage eco-friendly journeys as part of the Duke of Marlborough's pledge to make his estate carbon negative. The palace is planning to offer "deep discounts" on entry tickets to visitors who arrive by public transport and...
TRAFFIC
Lodging

Five Reasons Hotels Should Invest in Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

With the rising cost of crude oil and growing concerns about climate change, society is becoming more invested in clean energy. Many everyday consumers are purchasing electric vehicles (EVs), and more are expected in the coming years as federal and state regulations and car and truck manufacturers steer away from gas-powered vehicles.
INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

China to scrap subsidies for electric vehicles

China will end subsidies for electric and hybrid cars at the end of the year, authorities have announced, saying the strength of sales in the sector meant state support was no longer needed. In a statement published Friday, the Ministry of Finance said purchase subsidies would be reduced by 30...
ECONOMY
Wired UK

Electric Vehicle Charging is the Next Billion-Dollar Market

The rate of adoption of electric passenger vehicles has skyrocketed in recent years and will only increase. In the US, the federal administration is pushing for electric vehicles (EVs) to make up 50 per cent of all new car sales by 2030. The UK target is even higher, with a proposed ban by then on all new petrol and diesel van and car sales. Electrification of medium- and heavy-goods vehicles is not far behind and is following a steeper trajectory.
CARS
cheddar.com

Electric Vehicles Face Pricing, Charging Infrastructure Roadblocks to Mass Adoption

The federal government and numerous industries have been preparing for a greener future, setting goals to reduce greenhouse emissions by switching to electric vehicles. But the next hurdle to clear is convincing the wider public to get on board. Arun Kumar, managing director in automotive practice at AlixPartners, spoke to Cheddar's Ken Buffa about consumer trends related to EV transition and said he believes a widespread switch is imminent in 2022. Despite this, he acknowledged there are still significant obstacles to overcome, including high prices and more charging stations. "Without charging infrastructure, people are going to struggle with increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the future," Kumar told Cheddar. "I think by 2030 our estimate is that about a million chargers need to be put in place nationally in the U.S."
CARS
torquenews.com

How Much Money Can Be Saved on Fuel By Switching To An Electric Vehicle?

A common question for many shopping for an EV is how much can be saved in energy costs by opting for an electric vehicle instead of a vehicle with a traditional powertrain. Here’s your answer. One of the best things about electric vehicles (EVs) compared to old-school gassers, called...
CARS
freightwaves.com

Electric truck charging: Can infrastructure keep pace with demand?

Boosted by billions of dollars for electrification, the rapidly advancing market for battery-powered commercial trucks will soon learn whether there is enough juice to begin scaling a transformation from diesel to zero tailpipe emission electric transport. It doesn’t look good. “We’ve got to worry about supply and demand, and...
INDUSTRY
InvestorPlace

Investment Opportunity Breakdown: Electric Vehicle Charging Stocks

As electric vehicle (EV) adoption continues at a rapid pace, there is an unprecedented demand for charging infrastructure to support both consumer and commercial vehicles. Electric vehicle chargers provide charging to battery-operated vehicles and more specifically, to the electrical source used to charge the battery. As of 2019, the market for electric vehicle chargers was valued at $3.8 billion. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.8% to $25.5 billion by 2027. All of this potential has thrust EV charging stocks into the spotlight as an alternative way to play the inevitable rise of vehicle electrification around the world.
ECONOMY

