Smart charging can save electric vehicle drivers £110 a year and cut carbon footprint by 20%

EV Connect CEO, Jordan Ramer, has led finance, business, and product strategy at companies in clean energy, transportation, and efficiency. Throughout the history of motorized transport, vehicles and their fuels largely lived parallel lives. With the Ford Motor Company at the helm, the automobile industry embraced the internal combustion engine and ensured many profitable decades for the oil industry, an endless stream of recurring revenue at the fuel pumps of the industrial age. After nearly 100 years of petrochemical fuels, Henry Ford and Thomas Edison’s dream of electrified transportation is now becoming reality. Not only are electric vehicles (EVs) commonplace on today’s roads, but we are also witnessing unprecedented growth and innovation around using electricity as a transportation fuel.
