Lehigh County, PA

State police investigating accidental shooting inside Lehigh County restaurant, release surveillance photo

By Jennifer Sheehan, The Morning Call
 4 days ago

State police at Bethlehem are investigating an accidental shooting that took place Tuesday night inside a restaurant on Airport Road.

No one was injured in the incident, which took place at about 9:50 p.m. Tuesday inside Miller’s Ale House.

According to police: A man and a woman were in a booth at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County restaurant. A gun went off, firing a shot through the cushion of the booth and into the wood wall inside the booth. The man, realizing what had happened, fled the restaurant, along with a woman who had accompanied him.

On Thursday afternoon, state police released a surveillance photo of the two people suspected to have been involved in the shooting. The unidentified male is described as approximately 5-foot-9, heavy set with facial hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Trooper Justin Yozsa at 610-861-2026 and reference Incident Number PA21-1717785.

