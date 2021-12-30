10 Predictions for the Biggest Interior Design Trends in 2022

The most important and sacred space in our home is our bedroom! It’s our happy place, a space where we can simply sprawl on our bed and de-stress after a long day of adulting. My bedroom is quite honestly my favorite place and my ultimate safe haven. However, in our modern urban homes, with their limited amount of space, it can be a task to do up our bedroom exactly the way we want to! But that doesn’t mean we do not try. Here’s a collection of inspiring and gorgeous bedroom designs that will surely prove to be major interior goals for you! These comforting and minimal bedroom designs will get you motivated to give your bedroom the makeover it truly deserves. Enjoy!

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 11 DAYS AGO