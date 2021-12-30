ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

Father who caused infant’s brain trauma gets 6 years prison

By Reporters notebook
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Vancouver man who caused brain trauma and other injuries to his infant son was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Wesley Palmer, 32, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to a first-degree attempted assault of a child, The Columbian reported.

Vancouver police were contacted May 31 after the baby’s parents brought him to an emergency room. He was suffering a seizure and not breathing, a doctor said, and the baby was transferred to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Deputy Prosecutor Erik Podorah said Wednesday the baby was hospitalized for about a week and then had to be hospitalized again about two weeks later.

A CT scan found old and new brain bleeds and a skull fracture. The doctor said the baby’s injuries and others “were consistent with abusive head trauma,” court records state.

The baby’s mother told police she left for work around 10 a.m. May 30 and left him in Palmer’s care, according to the affidavit. About 10 minutes later, Palmer called her, she returned home and saw Palmer holding the baby’s limp body, she said.

Palmer told investigators he became frustrated by the baby’s crying and demonstrated on a doll how he threw him down on a changing pad, according to court records.

Palmer apologized, saying “I should’ve been protecting my son, and now I feel I have to protect him from me.”

Comments / 0

 

