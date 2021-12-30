ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Fans chant ‘overrated’ as LeBron James is interviewed on NBA Draft night

By W.G. Brady
Detroit Sports Nation
Detroit Sports Nation
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Let’s flashback to the night that 18-year-old LeBron James was drafted No. 1 overall by...

detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Instagram Model Sofia Jamora Denies She Had An Affair With LeBron James: “1. I Was Never With LeBron Nor Do I Know Who He Is And 2. I’m Not White."

LeBron James has been dragged into a controversy involving an Instagram model who is allegedly seeing the Los Angeles Lakers superstar. Sofia Jamora has fired back at reports suggesting she's had an affair with The King. Last year, Erza Haliti, a former Miss Idaho who's married to New Orleans Saints...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Draft#Chanting#The Cleveland Cavaliers
firstsportz.com

LeBron James’ Insane Record proves that he’s still the Best in NBA

LA Lakers’ superstar LeBron James is the face of the NBA and as this season commenced they were regarded a the Titleholders. Despite having a line-up of seasoned star players, the Lakers as a team have been struggling this year due to continuous injuries and Covid Healthy and safety Protocol which have rendered the Lakers ineffective this season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James gets real on playing with Bronny in NBA

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is playing some of the best basketball of his career at age 37. With his career likely nearing its end, fans have been clamoring over the idea of seeing James play with his first-born son, Bronny. It’s something LeBron has previously spoken on, and when it was brought up again, James revealed his tune hasn’t changed. Via Bleacher Report, LeBron said on Uninterrupted that he still hopes to team up with his son in the future.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
FanSided

Los Angeles Lakers: An apology for Carmelo Anthony

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled mightily since Anthony Davis suffered an MCL sprain, losing most of their games despite LeBron James‘s gargantuan effort to drag his team and keep it competitive without his secondary star and most of the roster in Health and Safety Protocols. With the players...
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit, MI
32K+
Followers
9K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

 https://detroitsportsnation.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy