Fans chant ‘overrated’ as LeBron James is interviewed on NBA Draft night

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is playing some of the best basketball of his career at age 37. With his career likely nearing its end, fans have been clamoring over the idea of seeing James play with his first-born son, Bronny. It’s something LeBron has previously spoken on, and when it was brought up again, James revealed his tune hasn’t changed. Via Bleacher Report, LeBron said on Uninterrupted that he still hopes to team up with his son in the future.

NBA ・ 20 HOURS AGO