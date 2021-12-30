The Relaxing 'Lake' Is Getting A Lot Of Attention On Xbox Game Pass

2021 is behind us, but it was as chaotic in many ways as the year before, so we thought we’d update and redo our article on Xbox Game Pass games to chill out with, especially now that the Xbox Game Pass library has changed up so much. Whether you’re dealing with new rules or restrictions at this time, are looking for a quick break from holiday duties, or just want something laid-back to play — these are some of the games on Xbox Game Pass which you can relax in for a little mental break, or to enjoy some low-pressure playthroughs. They’re only a small selection of the many Xbox Game Pass gems there are out there, and your definition of relaxing games might be different from ours, so if we’ve missed any that you think should be on the list, why not head to the comments and tell us about it!

