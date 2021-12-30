ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Social Security Benefits 2022: How Medicare Will Significantly Impact Those Earning Less

GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqqUH_0dZ4PzCO00

The 5.9% raise Social Security recipients will get in 2022 is the largest in 40 years, but for those whose checks are not that big, the raise will barely be enough to offset higher Medicare Part B costs .

See: Social Security COLA — Seniors Will Receive the Highest Increase in Decades, But It’s No Match For 6.2% Inflation Surge
Find: Social Security Offices Will Not Open Jan. 3 as Proposed — How Does This Affect You?

Next year’s cost-of-living adjustment will increase the average retirement check by $92 to $1,657 a month, according to an analysis by AARP. The maximum monthly benefit for a worker who retired at full retirement age will climb by $197 to $3,345.

Even Social Security recipients who are lower on the financial scale will get a boost, with the maximum monthly payment for this group rising by $47 to $841 for individuals and by $70 to $1,261 for couples.

The big COLA hike for 2022 is in response to skyrocketing inflation, and therein lies one of the problems. With inflation running at more than 6% in recent months, the 5.9% COLA might be break-even at best. When you factor in the rising cost of heath care, many Social Security recipients will realize minimal gains.

See: How To Enjoy Retirement on a Budget
Find: Alternatives To Social Security That Will Provide Income in Retirement

Medicare Part B premiums — which are deducted directly from most Social Security retirement payments — will rise to $170.10 per month in 2022, an increase of $21.60 from last year. That will “take an exceptionally large chunk” out of the COLA raise, said Mary Johnson, Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League.

“Your effective COLA, after deducting for Part B premiums, will be less than 5.9% and, depending on the size of your monthly Social Security check, may be a lot less,” Johnson wrote in an email statement to GOBankingRates. “Those with the lowest benefits won’t see as much left over.”

See: 10 Ways You Can Catch Up on Your Retirement Plan in Your 50s
Find: Debt-Free Future — Tips for Adapting To a FIRE Lifestyle

As AARP pointed out, someone with a $1,000 Social Security benefit in 2021 would have netted $851.50 a month after the 2021 Part B premium of $148.50 a month was deducted. Next year, that same person’s Social Security payment would rise to $1,059, but after deducting $170.10 for Medicare, the net payment would be $888.90 — just $37.40 more than in 2021.

One problem is that the COLA is tied to the consumer price index and doesn’t take into consideration increases in Medicare Part B premiums.

“Surely there are many others like me who wonder how much higher Social Security benefits would be if our benefits were tied to the percentage of increase in Medicare Part B premiums instead of the consumer price index.” Johnson added.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security Benefits 2022: How Medicare Will Significantly Impact Those Earning Less

Comments / 0

Related
chronicle99.com

Social Security Beneficiaries Will Receive $4,194 Soon: Are You Eligible?

Social Security is the primary source of income for retirees across the US. The Social Security benefits ensure financial security for retired individuals. Millions of individuals receive Social Security each month based on their eligibility. The beneficiaries can receive $4,194 each month; this is the maximum amount for a retired...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicare Premiums#Retirement Income#Social Security Cola
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Social Security column: Jan. 3

We’ve made getting your annual benefit statement even easier. The benefit statement, also known as the SSA-1099 or the SSA-1042S, is a tax form we mail each January to people who receive Social Security benefits. It shows the total amount of benefits you received in the previous year. You...
PERSONAL FINANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
AARP
leedaily.com

$4,194 Is the Maximum Social Security Benefit in 2022: Who Is Eligible?

You may have claimed all your Social Security checks but the reality is, you will be shocked to find the due amount. Social security checks are not the primary source of retirement income. However, it will benefit a huge lot of investors in the upcoming years. To offer full security, the benefit must be maximized that will help some workers in the long run.
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Here's when the Social Security cost-of-living increase goes into effect

Senior citizens and others who receive Social Security checks will soon see a 5.9% increase in their monthly payments, the biggest annual "raise" since 1982. But experts warn that the boost may not be enough to offset fast-rising inflation. On top of that, seniors will be paying more for their...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Exactly How to Optimize for the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max

The higher your annual income (up to a cap that changes each year), the closer you'll get to the maximum. Your highest 35 years of covered income will count toward your benefit. Waiting until age 70 to start collecting is a critical step towards receiving your largest possible monthly check.
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

Retirees Who Claim Social Security At An Early Age Should Reconsider Their Decisions

The Social Security Administration provides benefits to retired individuals to cover household expenses. Retirement planning is essential for the individuals to receive maximum benefits and attain financial security post retiring. The retirees don’t have an additional source of income, and they are dependent upon social security to maintain their livelihood....
ECONOMY
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
92K+
Followers
8K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy