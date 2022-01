BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Charlotte Juengel said she doesn’t feel fully safe inside her school. The senior at Baltimore City College hasn’t attended school since Friday because her family doesn’t feel safe enough to let her go. She’s one of many who are currently questioning the safety of schools due to the recent rise of Covid cases. In a letter to Baltimore school leadership, Baltimore Teachers Union President Diamonté Brown called for City Schools to transition to virtual learning starting Wednesday until Jan. 7 amid a surge in COVID-19 cases. The Maryland Department of Health on Tuesday reported 6,218 new confirmed COVID cases, by far...

12 DAYS AGO