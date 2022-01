SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KPIX) — The new year flew in much like 2021 flew out — with chaotic airports and grounded planes. More than 230 flights were delayed and 66 canceled at San Francisco International Airport Sunday evening as omicron and bad weather across the country drove yet another day of headaches for travelers and airlines. “My dad was with me … and his flight somehow got canceled too,” said Carter Nelson of San Jose. “He had to reschedule and it was really stressful at the airport in Cabo having to figure that out but we did make it home unscathed...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO