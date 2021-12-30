Blac Chyna Tea Sparks Parenting Conversation | RSMS

When reports of a 29-year-old Blac Chyna dating an 18-year-old Almighty Jay surfaced back in 2018, the public was stunned. The mother of two is known for her high-profile relationships that include the fathers of her children, Tyga and Rob Kardashian, but when it was said that she was dating the former YBN crew member, people were up in arms.
@Gary With Da Tea talked about Blue Ivy getting a Grammy and posing with it in this Tea. But things took a turn, and Gary ended up throwing shade at Da Brat over her Grammy history, and you know she had come back at him even harder!! 😂😂😂
When it comes to vaccinations, Blac Chyna is downright tired of people she calls 'selfish' making travel miserable for everyone else ... and believes it's high time for a government mandate. We caught up with Blac Chyna right after she'd landed at LAX, and was clearly fed up with the...
Do you think it's okay to FaceTime people out of the blue?? Listen to @Gary With Da Tea talk about the FaceTime situation between "The Real" co-hosts Loni Love and Garcelle Beauvais….
Is there any justification for Block not paying child support for Riley Burruss?? Here's Gary With Da Tea with the story, along with Tea about Kim Kardashian and Andre Leon Talley.
Blac Chyna sees the spike in COVID-19 cases and is advocating for the vaccine. Chyna shared with TMZ a personal story about traveling through TSA and why the vaccine can help everyone’s life easier. “It took me, like, almost two hours in the line to even get to TSA,”...
Da Brat started out talking about Rihanna in this #HotSpot. But it ended on a sad note when Brat read the message Jeezy shared after he lost his mother. Deep and sincere condolences to Jeezy and his family. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾.
It was like a modern day scarlet lettering. Florida parents have split the always-vocal critics of social media after making their son stand by the road while holding a sign identifying him as a “bully.”. A clip of the seeming medieval-inspired punishment currently boasts 4.9 million views and more...
Ms. Jannie is one of the sweetest people I know, and I promised her son I would take care of her. She is 83-years-old and is the only connection I have to my grandparents. So I need anyone who comes in contact with her to PLEASE wear a mask.
Am I the only one who thought Diddy still owned Sean John?? Listen to @DABRATTV talk about this, Michael B Jordan, casting changes on "The Chi" and Cardi B in this #HotSpot.
@Gary With Da Tea talked about the receipts Nene Leakes may use to prove she experienced racism from @Bravo in this Tea. But when @DABRATTV asked @Eva Marcille about her experience on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," we got an earful!!.
@Gary With Da Tea talked about the negative reaction Mathew Knowles had to hearing his daughter Beyonce be compared to Chloe Bailey from the duo Chloe x Halle. Do you agree with Mathew, or did he overreact??.
Omarion is going viral — but perhaps not in the way he’d hoped. The R&B singer, whose given name is Omari Ishmael Grandberry, has heard all the jokes conflating his stage name with the COVID variant, but he’s being a real good sport about it. “Hi, this...
Blac Chyna is again sending a message on the importance of getting vaccination rates up, particularly with regards to how it impacts travel. In a video shared by TMZ on Thursday, Chyna—who previously made headlines in October for passionately urging people to get vaccinated after being approached by a fan for a photo at an airport—is seen speaking with a paparazzo about the ongoing pandemic.
This Tea about Eddie Murphy went off the rails when @Gary With Da Tea brought up Kirk Franklin's situation, and @DABRATTV said her piece. But at least he stayed focused on making his point!! Listen… 👂🏽.
@Gary With Da Tea talked about the divorces Talib Kweli and DJ Eque, and Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are going through in this Tea, and listed some of Kim and Kanye's assets. 💲💲💲💲💲.
Rapper Asian Doll is being praised after keeping her cool during a podcast taping gone wrong. Fresh & Fit host Myron Gaines got aggressive with the female guests before she called him "mean "and walked off.
Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
