I-5 at Grapevine closed due to ice and snow, CHP says

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says both directions of Interstate 5 over the Grapevine are closed Thursday morning due to snow and ice.

Officials with CHP Bakersfield say State Route 58 through Tehachapi is still open for drivers traveling between central and southern California.

The National Weather Service in Hanford reported that snow levels dropped to 4,000 feet along the pass.

It wasn't immediately clear when the interstate would reopen. For the latest traffic conditions check out ABC30's traffic map here.