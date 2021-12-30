Drivers Advised To Look Out For Roadway Flooding During Morning Commutes

(WFXR) – Our first dose of winter weather is heading to Central and Southwest Virginia. The entire region can expect some accumulating snowfall late Sunday night and into Monday morning which will impact the commute into work. All of the counties of Central and Southwest Virginia are under some sort of advisory for winter weather. […]
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Car in floodwater on I-440 as heavy rain causes issues for morning commute. Several lanes were closed on I-440 on Monday morning as first responders...
A travel advisory will be in effect for New York City on Monday with snow expected to impact morning commutes, officials announced Sunday. Standing in front of 50,000 tons of salt at the Spring Street Salt Shed, Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials announced how the city was preparing for the first snowfall of the year.
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A hit-and-run driver killed a pedestrian in San Jose just after 8 p.m. Sunday, according to San Jose police. The incident happened in the area of S. White Road and East Hills Drive. The pedestrian was declared dead at the scene. White Road was...
NEW YORK — Folks heading back to the office on Monday may be in for a snowy commute in parts of the tri-state region. After a cloudy and mild Sunday, temperatures dropped sharply overnight, tumbling down below freezing by early Monday. A storm system will pass just to the south of the region Monday morning, […]
Comments / 0