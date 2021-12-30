Letter: Where are the consequences?

I can only wonder whether U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has any original ideas at all rattling around in his head. If he does, he certainly seems to be keeping them to himself. Judging from his statements and voting record (pulling the party lever almost all of the time), and from the voice messages and flyers that I receive sporadically from his Washington, D.C., office, Smucker’s primary modus operandi appears to be marching blindly in lockstep with the post-Trumpian Republican Party while parroting the standard list of Fox News shouting points and imputations of blame.

14 DAYS AGO