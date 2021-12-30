Letter: Where are the consequences?

To the editor -- Friday’s mail included "official business" from Dan Newhouse, a public document proclaiming that Gen. James Mattis is an example for us all. Well, sure. I am less sure why Newhouse spent our tax money mailing out that message instead of explaining his inexplicable vote against funding infrastructure improvements in the 4th Congressional District. My guess is Newhouse still believes manipulative messaging is more important than responsible governance.
In response to a recent letter to the editor regarding “dehumanization” of the unvaccinated, I must reply: I certainly believe that people have the right to make their own choices. However, some choices run counter to the common good. For example, some people choose to drive while impaired,...
The Republican-sponsored “1776” project was to teach our children American history which has vanished from public schools. Upon his election Joe Biden canceled this and many freedoms that Donald Trump secured for America. President Biden and Gov. Jay Inslee will oppress us with the “1619” project instead. This...
I can only wonder whether U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker has any original ideas at all rattling around in his head. If he does, he certainly seems to be keeping them to himself. Judging from his statements and voting record (pulling the party lever almost all of the time), and from the voice messages and flyers that I receive sporadically from his Washington, D.C., office, Smucker’s primary modus operandi appears to be marching blindly in lockstep with the post-Trumpian Republican Party while parroting the standard list of Fox News shouting points and imputations of blame.
Stephen Gordon: Your letter concerning Joe Manchin indicates a lack of any fiscal common sense. Sen. Manchin is not standing in the way of these programs. He is standing in the light of fiscal responsibility. $1 trillion borrowed today takes 2,737 years, 310 days to repay at $1 million a...
Mass incarceration is suggested to be the result of systemic racism; a process so corrupt, historic and such a magnitude that only one analysis can explain its outcome. The reason that it actually challenges explanation is that contrary to recent belief, it is a multivariate problem. Federal, state and local...
Here’s a striking conundrum: Why, in the world’s essential democracy, do we Americans tolerate such a large gap between what we want and what we actually get?. We could illustrate this in several ways. For example, we could note the remarkable discrepancy between Americans’ attitudes toward gun control and our actual gun laws.
Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul, one of the Republican Party’s staunchest devotees to the lie that the 2020 election was “stolen” from former President Donald Trump, continued to spread such claims this week — and in the process delivered one of the more honest statements about voter fraud and stolen elections any Republican lawmaker has made this year.
Max Linn, a former US Senate candidate from Maine known for his opposition to Covid-19 mandates, has died at the age of 62.One of his lawyers said Linn had died of an apparent heart attack on Saturday, reported Bangor Daily News. Linn ran for the US Senate in 2020 as an independent but won only 1.6 per cent of the votes in the election that eventually sent incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins back to Washington. However, he attracted attention during the Senate campaign and debates. He famously cut up a mask on stage in protest against Covid-19 mitigation rules and...
Wanted: A new member of Congress to represent Tulare County, Clovis and much of Fresno in the House of Representatives. Pay: $174,000 a year. Must be willing to work long hours in Washington, D.C. Must campaign for re-election every two years. Knowledge of the 22nd Congressional District a must. That...
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is forecasting a Republican house takeover and a President Joe Biden impeachment in 2023. “I’m very optimistic about 2022,” Cruz said on the latest episode of Verdict with Ted Cruz podcast. “I put the odds of the Republicans winning the house at 90/10 and it may even be higher than that.”
Rep. Adam Schiff said it seems "very likely" that Russia will invade Ukraine, possibly prompting US sanctions. President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against invading Ukraine, saying the US will respond. Putin told Biden that sanctions over Ukraine could mean a total rupture in US-Russia relations. Democratic...
Comments / 0