The Washington Wizards beat the Charlotte Hornets 124-121 at Capital One Arena on Monday night. Here are five observations from what went down... When it's a close game and the Wizards need big shots, they know who to turn to. Once again, Kyle Kuzma came through in the clutch with a series of timely threes to push the Wizards ahead in a closely fought game to earn a win, this time against the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA ・ 10 HOURS AGO