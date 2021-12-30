ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Geek Interview: Naomie Harris Can’t Relate To Swan Song’s Grief, Is Keen On Sequel

By A'bidah Zaid
geekculture.co
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey say art and life imitate each other, and whilst this rings true for Swan Song director Ben Cleary, the same can’t be said for actress Naomie Harris. Almost every person would have experienced grief in their lifetime, whether it be the loss of a grandparent, parent or even a pet,...

geekculture.co

Comments / 0

Related
Cinema Blend

Even Naomie Harris Actually Thought No Time To Die’s Shocking Ending Was Going To Change For The Final Film

Warning: the following contains spoilers for No Time to Die. Fans have known that No Time to Die was meant to be Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007. But when the film’s ending made his departure a little more final, many were shocked (and suitably impressed) by the powerful conclusion. However, many involved in the production of No Time to Die were not convinced that Bond’s fate was actually authentic - including Naomie Harris, otherwise known as Moneypenny.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CinemaBlend

No Time To Die's Naomie Harris Has A Great Idea On Who Should Become James Bond's Next Moneypenny

The future of 007 is still up in the air, after the 25th James Bond movie, No Time To Die saw an explosive ending to the Daniel Craig era. Now the board is primed to be reset, and not just when it comes to 007 himself. We still don’t know if or how the MI6 family will return in Bond 26, and there’s plenty of room for new blood in the series. Should that apply to Naomie Harris’ role in the franchise, she has a great idea on who should become James Bond’s next Moneypenny.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Naomie Harris
Variety

Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris Explain How the Sensitivity of ‘Swan Song’ Sets the Futuristic Family Drama Apart

To what lengths would you go to save your loved ones from the pain of losing you? That’s the question Cameron Turner (played by two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali) must answer in “Swan Song,” the Apple original drama about a terminally ill man who yearns to spare his wife Poppy (Oscar nominee Naomie Harris) and son from the grief of watching him die. The solution presented to Cameron is the opportunity to replace himself with a “duplicate” named Jack who will slip into his family’s lives without them knowing. “Swan Song” is set in the very near future, approximately 2040, with writer-director...
MOVIES
Reuters

Mahershala Ali moves into the spotlight in 'Swan Song'

NEW YORK, Dec 22 (Reuters) - (This December 22 story corrects to say film began streaming on Dec 17 rather than Dec 27) Double Oscar winner Mahershala Ali has finally found the right project to make his debut as lead actor in a feature film. Ali, who won Oscars for...
MOVIES
Indiewire

‘Swan Song’ Leading Man Mahershala Ali Doesn’t Leave Anything to Chance

Mahershala Ali’s breakout year in 2016 marked his departure from David Fincher’s Netflix series “House of Cards,” to open up more time to shoot such new projects as Marvel gangster series “Luke Cage” (Netflix) and Oscar contenders “Moonlight” and “Hidden Figures.” The college basketball player who earned a Masters in acting from NYU had deliberately weighed every choice in order to get to a place where he could gracefully transition from theater and television into film roles. (That included shortening the Bay Area native’s first name, Mahershalalhashbaz.) The doors swung wide open, from James Cameron’s “Alita: Battle Angel” with director Robert Rodriguez, to premium limited series “Ramy” and “True Detective.” And he soon followed his “Moonlight” Supporting Actor Oscar with a second, for 2019 Best Picture winner “Green Book.”
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swan Song#Film Star#Geek Culture#Apple Tv
First Showing

Discussing Love & Sacrifice with Mahershala Ali in 'Swan Song' Promo

"It's about what human relationships are… and how far someone will go for love." When the trailer for this film first debuted, I was surprised to discover another sci-fi film was dropping this year. Swan Song is about a dying man who decides to let a clone take over his life, but it's not an easy choice. The film (and this video) explores the implications that come with that choice. Apple TV has debuted this featurette for Swan Song to promote its release on the streaming service. Set in the near future, Cameron Turner is diagnosed with a terminal illness. Presented with an experimental solution to shield his wife and son from grief, he grapples with altering their fate in this sci-fi drama. The always wonderful Mahershala Ali stars as Cameron, with Naomie Harris as his wife Poppy, plus Glenn Close, Awkwafina, Adam Beach, Lee Shorten, Dax Rey, Nyasha Hatendi, and JayR Tinaco. I watched this one a few weeks ago and it's a seriously thought-provoking, delicate film about the extraordinarily challenging decisions we must make in the name of love.
MOVIES
CultureMap San Antonio

Love isn’t dead in the romantic and futuristic Swan Song

Modern films that are set in the future tend to make it look both glamorous and terrifying. In the minds of many filmmakers, the future will have sleek technology that will bring convenience and simplicity to our lives. On the flip side, though, is the possibility that the people in charge of that technology or the technology itself will turn on us, morphing that easiness into a nightmare scenario.
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Five Terrible Movies Involving The Cast of Swan Song

The recently Golden Globe-nominated feature has an all-star cast that includes Mahershala Ali, Naomie Harris, Awkwafina, and Glenn Close. Swan Song is about Cameron, a husband, and father who is expecting his second child but ends up being diagnosed with a terminal illness. From there, Cameron grapples on whether he should tell his family or not. This list will name the five terrible movies that involve the cast of Swan Song, whether they’re background nobodies to the starring lead. The only movies that are exempt from this list are animated features. Let’s get started with the first film.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Place
Vancouver, CA
indyweeknc

Actor Mahershala Ali’s Star Power Is in Overdrive in ‘Swan Song’

If you knew your death was imminent, how far would you go to shield the ones you love from heartbreak? Would you sub in a perfect genetic copy of yourself, complete with memories, to seamlessly replace you and spare your family from the grief of your passing? Or would you selfishly savor every last moment you had?
MOVIES
geekculture.co

Fans Rally To #RecastTChalla In Black Panther 2

When news of a Black Panther 2 movie was announced, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige assured fans that the movie will “honour the legacy” of Chadwick Boseman and will not recast the hero T’Challa. However, fans have other plans and have been actively asking Marvel to honour...
MOVIES
Variety

Jeon Do-yeon Heads Cast of Netflix Korean Film ‘Kill Bok-soon’

Korean star, Jeon Do-yeon, who won the best actress award in Cannes in 2007 for “Secret Sunshine,” will head the cast of newly-revealed Netflix original film “Kill Bok-soon.” To be directed by Byun Sung-hyun (“The Merciless” and upcoming “Kingmaker”), the film is produced by Seed Films, the company behind “Kingmaker” and “Love and Leashes.” In the titular role, Jeon stars as Gil Bok-soon a renowned hired killer who has difficultly achieving a work life balance, especially the pressure of being a single mum to a 15-year-old daughter. Her co-stars include Sol Kyung-gu as the head of the assassination firm where Gil is seeking a contract...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy