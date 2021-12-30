U.K. Covid-19: Does The Country Have Enough Tests?

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it's approved Pfizer's Paxlovid oral antiviral for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The regulator last month had approved Merck's Lagevrio. The regulator said it is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid's effectiveness. "We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," said Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO