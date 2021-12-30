ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K. Covid-19: Does The Country Have Enough Tests?

By Katherine Hignett
 4 days ago
A few weeks ago, the U.K. was one of the easiest places in the world to get a free Covid-19 test. The country has been offering free packs of rapid tests to anyone without symptoms for months. For those who have symptoms — or test positive on an rapid...

www.forbes.com

Axios

The UK's Omicron warning for America

Coronavirus cases are surging in London as the Omicron variant has officially replaced Delta — a sign of what's likely just around the corner for parts of the U.S. The bottom line: The ratio of deaths to cases will be lower than spring 2020, simply because so many Americans are either vaccinated or have already been infected. But it's still unclear if the variant itself is less severe, and how many people are vulnerable to it.
Cape Cod Times

Despite rising COVID-19 cases, local Cape hospitals have enough beds

Thanks for stopping by for this evening's This Just In newsletter! Here's what we have served up for you in news: Despite rising COVID-19 cases, Cape Cod hospitals have some breathing room as facilities across the state fill to capacity. The state contemplates opening closed areas to fishermen using ropeless gear to protect endangered North Atlantic right whales. And here are 10 ideas to say goodbye to 2021 and hello to 2022 on Cape Cod this New Year's Eve!
The Independent

Schools, colleges and creches ‘to reopen as planned’ despite Covid case rates

Schools colleges and creches will reopen later this month despite record numbers of Covid-19 cases in Ireland, Eamon Ryan has said.The Green Party leader said on Sunday that be expected schools to reopen as planned in the coming days, even as the Omicron variant continues to spread across the country.Transport Minister Mr Ryan said there will be challenges, but the solution was not the widespread closure of schools.“It’s important that schools do open on Thursday.“Each school will have different circumstances. It’ll be more difficult probably, in primary than in secondary because it’s more difficult, particularly for a smaller school...
The Independent

Omicron: Concern over ‘leakage’ of infections into over-50s ahead of review of restrictions

Concern is growing about the “leakage” of Omicron infections from younger to older people, even as overall case numbers flatten in the hotspot of London.The education secretary said ministers are watching closely rising case rates in over-50s – the more vulnerable age group – ahead of a decision this week on whether to introduce tougher restrictions.Nadhim Zahawi said infections in the capital, the “epicentre” for the fast-spreading variant, are “beginning to plateau if not drop”.But he added: “The bit that is more concerning is we’re seeing leakage into the over-50s in terms of infection – and they’re the ones...
MarketWatch

U.K. approves Pfizer oral antiviral Paxlovid for COVID-19

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said it's approved Pfizer's Paxlovid oral antiviral for people with mild to moderate COVID-19 and have at least one risk factor for developing severe illness. The regulator last month had approved Merck's Lagevrio. The regulator said it is too early to know whether the omicron variant has any impact on Paxlovid's effectiveness. "We now have a further antiviral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19 that can be taken by mouth rather than administered intravenously. This means it can be administered outside a hospital setting, before COVID-19 has progressed to a severe stage," said Dr. June Raine, the chief executive of the MHRA.
BBC

Covid-19: One in two PCR tests in Ireland have positive result

Almost one in two people being tested for coronavirus in the Republic of Ireland are getting positive results, the country's health service has said. The demand for Covid-19 tests was "unprecedented", according to the Health Service Executive (HSE). Its testing chief said the big demand for PCR tests could lead...
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
The Independent

Covid-19 testing system to remain under pressure for weeks – health official

The Covid-19 testing system in Ireland is expected to remain under major pressure in the coming days, a senior health official has said.It comes as one teaching union has called for a re-think on the full re-opening of schools, ahead of a meeting with Education Minister Norma Foley.The Government’s party leaders are also expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation.🧵Here are today's walk-in #COVIDVaccine clinics. We're operating walk-in clinics for dose 1 and dose 2, and booster vaccine clinics for healthcare workers, people over 30 and some clinics for 16-29s.⤵️ Keep an eye for updates on...
The Independent

NHS does not have enough staff to man new Covid surge facilities, ministers warned

The NHS does not have enough medics to staff beds in “surge hubs” for Covid patients being set up at hospitals around England, a representative of health service managers has warned.The chief executive of NHS Providers, Chris Hopson, said that an “emergency staffing model” will be needed, with recently retired doctors and nurses and experienced volunteers called in if the additional capacity is needed.And a member of the committee of the Doctors Association UK, neurologist Dr David Nicholl of University Hospital Birmingham, warned that many clinicians within the NHS are “really, really anxious” about the rising pressure on staffing within...
The Independent

Omicron variant ‘may be what lifts us out of the pandemic’, says Denmark health official

The Omicron variant may spell the end of the coronavirus pandemic, one of Denmark's top public health officials has claimed.Tyra Grove Krause, who leads the Statens Serum Institut (SSI) - the Danish equivalent of the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said we may be experiencing the last wave of the pandemic as mass Omicron infections could provide a good level of herd immunity. She said Covid will continue to have a hold over people's lives for the next two months but infections would then start to subside.Asked how long the virus will have a decisive influence on the lives of...
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Could Halve COVID Risk

More evidence that this vitamin protects people against severe COVID-19 infection, hospitalization, and death. A study on nearly half a million people in the UK found that UVB radiation strongly protects people against COVID-19 hospitalization and death. The sun’s Ultraviolet B (UVB) radiation is the key for the production of...
Bangor Daily News

Joe Biden says access to COVID-19 testing is ‘a lot better than it was,’ but that’s not good enough

The BDN Editorial Board operates independently from the newsroom, and does not set policies or contribute to reporting or editing aticles elsewhere in the newspaper or on bangordailynews.com. Just days before Christmas, President Joe Biden sought to reassure Americans about the worsening coronavirus pandemic. If you’re fully vaccinated, and boosted...
The Independent

Fresh alerts issued by hospitals as NHS comes under increasing Covid pressure

Multiple hospitals across the country have declared critical incidents amid warnings the NHS was “in a state of crisis” in the face of staff shortages caused by coronavirus and rising pressures.Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned on Monday that the Omicron variant “continues to surge through the country” and pressure on the NHS would last for weeks.But cracks were already beginning to show as six NHS trusts had reportedly declared “critical incidents” – where bosses are concerned they may not be able to provide priority services – on Monday evening.Chris Hopson chief executive of NHS Providers – which represents health...
