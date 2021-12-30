ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

The 2021 Jazz Critics Poll Results

By Mike
avantmusicnews.com
 5 days ago

When I had to scramble to find new headquarters for my annual Jazz Critics Poll once before, I called it...

avantmusicnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
cpr.org

Drumroll please! The results of your 2021 listener poll are in…

You voted for weeks and we counted down your top 103 songs on air for NYE and New Year's Day, now the official results are here for your viewing! Shocking our staff, British newcomers Wet Leg came out on top with their cheeky debut single "Chaise Longue", give those lyrics a listen for a good time. Also found on the list was Japanese Breakfast with a dance-y track from her 2021 album Jubilee, hometown heroes Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats with a big return, and a track all about mental health (something we could all relate to this year, amirite?) by gen-z indie act girl in red. For the full list of 102 (sorry, SAULT removed their 2021 album Nine from the digital catalogue), stream our Spotify playlist below!
THEATER & DANCE
Kerrang

The 2021 Readers’ Poll Results: What has ruled your year?

Yes yes, we know, 2021 hasn't quite gone as well as we wanted it. Sure, it started with vaccine rollouts and light at the end of this horrific tunnel, but it's beginning to feel like Groundhog Day, with festive plans hanging in the balance and infection rates at unprecedented levels.
FIFA
allaboutjazz.com

2021: The Year in Jazz

The jazz world continued grappling and adjusting in year two of the COVID-19 pandemic. International Jazz Day again went virtual for the most part. Singer Tony Bennett put the final stamp on his touring—and likely recording—career after his Alzheimer's disclosure. Trumpeter Irvin Mayfield was headed to federal prison. The National Endowment for the Arts welcomed four new NEA Jazz Masters and said farewell to seven others who were among the many industry-associated musicians and figures passing away during the year.
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KUOW

Hip-Hop takes top honors in local music critics' poll

The Seattle Times has released its annual Best Local Albums of the Year list for 2021. Local music writers, DJ’s and playlisters submit their top ten favorite local albums, and the list is made up of the albums with the most votes. KUOW’s Kevin Kniestedt sat down with Michael...
SEATTLE, WA
Light Stalking

Shocking Poll Results: No One Trusts Social Media

In what probably comes as a surprise to a very absolute few of us out there, a recent poll found that most people don’t trust social media outlets like Instagram and TikTok. Again, we’re not surprised by that, but this conclusion has to be somewhat concerning for the owners of these platforms who hope to transform them into the eCommerce portals of tomorrow.
INTERNET
kuvo.org

Jazz Odyssey — The Best of 2021

Join the Tuesday night Jazz Odyssey host Moe Velez for his end-of-year Best Of 2021 special!. With so many amazing albums released in the Jazz Odyssey universe this year, it’s only fitting that we close the year by celebrating the releases that truly stood out. Expect music from Madlib,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Npr Music#Art#The Arts Fuse#Cyberspace
kisswtlz.com

WSGW OnLine Poll: Favorite Christmas Music (results)

Billboard Magazine recently released its list of The Greatest of All Time Holiday Songs”. The list is based on actual performance on Billboard’s weekly Holiday 100 from its inception on December 10, 2011, through the ranking dated January 2, 2021. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at #1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower ranks earning less.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

A New Wave Of Jazz Upcoming Releases

JOHN EDWARDS – MELANCHOLIA (cd) Recorded and mixed at Dave Hunt studio (London, UK), February 8th 2020. Mastered at the Sunny Side Inc. Studio, Anderlecht (Belgium) TOM JACKSON & COLIN WEBSTER – THE OTHER LIES (cd) Tom Jackson. Clarinet. Colin Webster. Alto And baritone saxophones. Recorded at Peckham...
MUSIC
Connecticut Public

The best jazz of 2021

To round out the year, we round up the best jazz of the year. We’ve done this every year for at least the last eight years. “Dark Blue Residue” from Afrika Love by Alchemy Sound Project. “Homeward Bound (for Ana Grace)” from Homeward Bound by Johnathan Blake.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
avantmusicnews.com

Sun Ra’s Arkestra Nominated for Grammy

The Arkestra, which has continued to tour and record since his death in 1993, was recently nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album for “Swirling,” the group’s first album in over 20 years. The nomination is the first for the band in its nearly 60-year history, going back to when it was first started in Chicago in the mid-1950s.
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Harmonic Series 1/12 is Out

Over video chat, cellist Judith Hamann and I talk about Berlin, in-between spaces, centering the performer, collectivism and collaboration, and listening and responding. Raven Chacon – American Ledger no. 1 (2018) reviews. Pascal Battus / Michel Doneda – Miracle (Potlatch, 2021) Lauri Hyvärinen – Cut Contexts (Intonema, 2021)...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
avantmusicnews.com

2021 Best of Lists from Around the Web: Part X

It’s that time again. We gather best-of-2021 lists from around the web and provide links here. All of these lists focus on the kind of music featured on these pages. Enjoy. Tone Glow’s favorite albums of 2021, part 1 and part 2. Dorian of Northumbria’s top ten of...
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

How to Get Noticed in 2022 ~ A Guide for Musicians and Labels (From A Closer Listen)

A Closer Listen provides a really nice set of advice for labels and musicians who want to get reviewed. This sums it up quite well:. Most reviewers don’t make money writing reviews. They volunteer simply because they love music. Every reviewer wishes they could review more. No review site likes to see a release go unreviewed. And yet, they do, and they will. On the other side of the equation, most recording artists don’t make much (or any) money. They dream of a day when this can become their profession. But they, too, do what they do out of love for their art. Few people are able to buy all the music they want, or even listen to all the music they would like to hear. We’re all in this together. Make music because it inspires you ~ we’ll review music when it inspires us, when we have the time, and when our children aren’t sick and our workloads are light. We appreciate what you do, even when we don’t review you, so please appreciate us in return!
MUSIC
avantmusicnews.com

Avant Music News Best of 2021: Part I – Honorable Mentions

Here we are again – the first part of our annual list of our favorite recordings for 2021. Today is for the honorable mentions. 2021. It was supposed to be better than 2020. In some ways it was and in others it was not. As I write this, the pandemic is nearly two years old and hitting record infection levels (thankfully, hospitalizations and deaths are relatively lower for this wave). Live performances came back for a while, in a limited fashion, but now seem to be shutting down again. Throughout, creative musicians find ways to create. Some are saying that 2021 is one of the best years ever in our corner of the music world, at least in terms of recorded output. I will not disagree.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy