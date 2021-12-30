Pokemon Diamond, Pearl and Platinum Wiki Guide

It’s always exciting when there’s an official place to listen to ones favorite gaming soundtracks, with this often being most rare for a slew of Nintendo properties. It seems we’re going to potentially get more from Pokemon, as they just recently opened up a sound library exclusively for Japan at this time. Those wanting to still listen to it officially can still enjoy a compilation video posted with the entire soundtrack, which would make for a fantastic two and a half hour background music for various activities. Hopefully at a later date we might see a transition to this available in other countries as well, but for now the sound library itself is Japanese exclusive but those with access can check it out here, but note it will be a broken link for all others.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO