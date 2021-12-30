ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Olivia Colman jokes she improvised a scene in The Lost Daughter to flirt with Paul Mescal

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EFZjS_0dZ4LtTW00

Olivia Colman has joked that she created a scene in The Lost Daughter so that she would have the chance to flirt with Paul Mescal .

The Oscar-winner stars opposite Mescal in the recently released drama, which is directed by Maggie Gyllenhaal .

Mescal, 25, rose to fame in the BBC adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel Normal People . The actor won an Emmy nomination for his role as the sensitive teenager Connell.

In an interview with The Sun , per the Huffington Post , Colman said she was “a bit giddy” meeting Mescal. The 47-year-old added she couldn’t look him in the eye when they were first introduced.

“I was a huge fan from watching Normal People and I was a bit giddy,” said the actor. “I couldn’t look him in the eyes when we first met.

“He’s just so kind and nice and a good person. And he sings beautifully. He’s just lovely. He’s the nicest and loveliest. He loves his family and he’s so brilliant in what he does. His work is beautiful.”

The Landscapers star joked that she even improvised a scene in the film so she could flirt with Mescal on-screen.

When asked if she enjoyed shooting the scene in question, she quipped: “That’s always fun, but that wasn’t even in the script. I just did that.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X38ZF_0dZ4LtTW00

Colman clarified she was joking, however, adding: “It was in the script, it was.”

The Lost Daughter also stars Peter Sarsgaard and Dakota Johnson.

The film is out in cinemas now and will be available to watch on Netflix on 31 December.

Comments / 0

Related
wearemoviegeeks.com

THE LOST DAUGHTER – Review

Olivia Colman gives a gripping, multi-layered performance as an enigmatic middle-aged woman, who seems haunted by her past, in the tense drama THE LOST DAUGHTER. THE LOST DAUGHTER is the directorial debut of Maggie Gyllenhaal, and her decision to cast Colman proves to be a brilliant one, as Colman’s remarkable performance makes the film.
MOVIES
Collider

Peter Sarsgaard on ‘The Lost Daughter’ and What it’s Like Filming a Love Scene Directed by Your Wife

With writer-director Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter now playing in selected theaters and streaming on Netflix starting December 31, I recently spoke to Peter Sarsgaard about making Gyllenhaal’s fantastic feature debut. During the interview, Sarsgaard talked about how The Lost Daughter deals with issues that are rarely seen in movies, how the film is about someone not living their best life and has sacrificed too much of her own desires and ambitions, what it was like playing the object of desire for Jessie Buckley’s character, what it’s like filming a love scene that’s being directed by your wife, and more. In addition, he talks about why he prepares more for dialogue scenes than emotional ones and the challenges of filming during COVID.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dakota Johnson
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Peter Sarsgaard
Person
Sally Rooney
E! News

Why Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to "Google 'F--ked Up Women'" for Her Lost Daughter Role

Watch: "The Lost Daughter" Promises a Fresh Take on Motherhood. Dakota Johnson didn't need to do lot of research for her role in The Lost Daughter. The 32-year-old actress, who plays a young mother named Nina in the Maggie Gyllenhaal-helmed film, recently spoke to E! News about her part in the psychological drama, joking that she "didn't Google ‘f—ked up women'" when getting into the dark character.
CELEBRITIES
Marconews.com

'This happens and it's OK': Olivia Colman gets honest about motherhood with 'Lost Daughter'

NEW YORK – There are movies that make you feel seen. For Olivia Colman, that's "The Lost Daughter." In the feverish Netflix drama (now in theaters, streaming Friday), the Oscar winner plays a divorced, middle-aged literature professor named Leda on a solo vacation in Greece. Lounging on the beach one day, she encounters an arresting but anxious young mother (Dakota Johnson), and soon starts reflecting on her own supposed shortcomings as a mom: how she snapped at her children during playtime, or felt quiet relief when she traveled out of town for work.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Huffington Post#Landscapers
interviewmagazine.com

Will Sharpe and Olivia Colman Have “Absolutely No Plan”

You may know the writer, director, and actor Will Sharpe from shows like FLOWERS and the BBC drama Giri/Haji—which earned him a BAFTA for best supporting actor in 2020—but it’s only recently that the 35-year-old English-Japanese multihyphenate is receiving acclaim for his off-camera skills. This fall, The Electrical Life of Louis Wain—a comedic drama directed by Sharpe and starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy—was nominated for several British Independent Film awards. This month’s Landscapers, an HBO Max miniseries co-written and directed by Sharpe, is raking in the accolades for its inventive approach to dark comedy. Based on a true story, the series stars David Thewlis and Olivia Colman, a quirky but seemingly ordinary British couple who are caught with two dead bodies buried in their back garden. On the occasion of the show’s December premiere, Colman caught up with Sharpe to discuss childhood dreams, method acting, and future dinner-dates.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

12 Great Olivia Colman Movies And Shows And How To Watch Them

There are actors and actresses that find success with more dramatic roles and others who have impeccable comedic timing and make the most of their abilities. And then there is Olivia Colman, the Academy Award, Primetime Emmy, Golden Golden Globe winner who has managed to bounce between multiple genres and characters flawlessly throughout her career. I mean, we’re talking about the talented thespian who played very different members of the Royal family in The Crown and The Favourite in the same year.
TV SHOWS
People

Maggie Gyllenhaal Says 'People Are Irritated by Actresses with a Lot of Ideas': 'I'm Not an Idiot'

Maggie Gyllenhaal is shedding light on the treatment of actresses in Hollywood. The Oscar-nominated actress, 44, has starred in films like The Dark Knight, Secretary and Stranger Than Fiction, and she makes her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter, which she also wrote. Speaking with The New York Times, Gyllenhaal said it's "very rare" an actress' ideas are valued while making a movie.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
tvinsider.com

New Year’s Celebrations, ‘Cobra Kai,’ Olivia Colman in ‘Lost Daughter,’ ‘Stay Close’

ABC’s coast-to-coast New Year’s celebration is the highest-profile, but TV offers multiple options to ring in 2022 and say goodbye to the old year. Netflix has plenty to keep viewers busy in the meantime, including another award-worthy performance from Olivia Colman in the psychological drama The Good Daughter, new seasons of Cobra Kai and Queer Eye, and the latest European adaptation of a Harlan Coben thriller, Stay Close. A curated critical checklist of notable Friday TV:
TV & VIDEOS
orcasound.com

NOW ON NETFLIX | THE LOST DAUGHTER | A Film by Maggie Gyllenhaal | Starring Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson & Jessie Buckley

Written and Directed By: Maggie GyllenhaalBased on the novel “The Lost Daughter” by Elena Ferrante. Produced By: Osnat Handelsman Keren, Talia Kleinhendler, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Charles Dorfman. Cast: Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, Ed Harris, Peter Sarsgaard, Paul Mescal, Dagmara Domińczyk, Alba Rohrwacher, Jack Farthing, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Panos...
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Olivia Colman and Colin Firth are joining forces for a new film - and it sounds Oscar-worthy

Olivia Coleman and Colin Firth are set to star in a new drama film from Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes - and we are making our Academy Award predictions now!. While not much is known about the plot, we do know that the film is titled Empire of Light and is a love story, penned by Sam, set in and around a beautiful old cinema on the South Coast of England in the 1980s.
MOVIES
Collider

Olivia Colman on ‘Landscapers,’ the Stranger Than Fiction True Story, and Paul King's ‘Wonka’

[Editor’s note: The following contains some spoilers for Landscapers.]. From creator/writer Ed Sinclair and director Will Sharpe (The Electrical Life of Louis Wain), the four-episode limited series Landscapers explores the love story of Christopher (David Thewlis) and Susan Edwards (Olivia Colman) and the bizarre real life events that ultimately led to the discovery of a crime that remained buried for more than a decade. On the surface, the pair were a seemingly ordinary British couple who become the focus of an investigation that proves the truth really can be stranger than fiction.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Maggie Gyllenhaal says Olivia Colman didn’t like to talk to her on The Lost Daughter set

Olivia Colman “didn’t like to talk” to her director Maggie Gyllenhaal on the set of their Netflix film The Lost Daughter.The motherhood drama – which also stars Dakota Johnson and Jessie Buckley – marks Gyllenhaal’s filmmaking debut, and sees Colman portray a haunted professor whose traumas resurface while on holiday.In a new interview, Gyllenhaal confessed that she didn’t interact much with Colman on the set of the film, and wondered whether the British actor assumed her ideas wouldn’t be “valued”.“Olivia really didn’t like to talk about much,” Gyllenhaal told The New York Times. “I wonder, actually, if it’s because...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Love Actually and Harry Potter stars join Olivia Colman's new movie

Further casting has been announced for Olivia Colman's latest project, Empire of Light. The Crown actress has teamed up with the Skyfall and 1917 director and actor Michael Ward for the romantic film set in an old cinema in the 1980s, and now it's added stars from Kingsman, Harry Potter and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the cast.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

413K+
Followers
150K+
Post
198M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy