ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Fish rain from the sky in eastern Texas town as storms moved through

By Nexstar Media Wire, Carolyn Roy
KREX
KREX
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B72zK_0dZ4LfMa00

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KTAL ) – It “rained fish” for a few minutes in Texarkana, Texas, Wednesday afternoon as storms moved through the area.

It happened around 4:30 p.m., according to James Audirsch, who works at the Orr Maxx, a used car dealership in eastern Texas. He says he and his co-worker, Brad Pratt, heard loud noises and looked outside only to see fish falling from the sky.

‘I’m still in here’: Woman trapped in her mind after colonoscopy

“There was a loud crack of thunder and when we opened up the bay door, I looked outside and it was raining real hard and a fish hit the ground, and then I said, ‘It’s raining fish!’ Brad was like, ‘No it’s not,’ and I’m like, ‘No, it really is!’ and fish were droppin’ here and everywhere.”

Small fish could be seen sprinkled throughout the parking lot of the dealership, as well as the one across the street and the tire shop next door. Some were 4-5 inches long and appeared to be young white bass.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPnr5_0dZ4LfMa00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3coIGM_0dZ4LfMa00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS staff))
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EzlsE_0dZ4LfMa00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aCRiO_0dZ4LfMa00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo courtesy: Brad Pratt)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kucGi_0dZ4LfMa00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMNpN_0dZ4LfMa00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WQAHB_0dZ4LfMa00
    It briefly rained fish in Texarkana, Texas on Thursday afternoon as storms rolled through the area. (Photo: KTAL/KMSS Staff)

“Raining fish” is believed to be the result of a rare meteorological phenomenon in which a water spout moving over water sucks up small creatures such as fish and frogs, carrying them along until they lose steam before dropping their stunned passengers. Strong winds created by tornadoes or hurricanes can also send small species raining from the sky, according to the Library of Congress .

Similar incidents have been reported in which frogs and toads have also been seen falling from the sky.

In 2017, fish fell from the sky over an elementary school in California.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

2 missing in huge Colorado fire as investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Colo. (AP) — Search teams looked for two missing people in the smoldering debris from a massive Colorado wildfire while people who escaped the flames sorted through the charred remnants of their homes to see what was left. Investigators were still trying to determine what caused flames to tear through at least 9.4 square […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Gator park among Colorado’s most unusual tourist attractions

MOSCA, Colo. (AP) — A reptile park in southern Colorado is among the oddest on the state’s trophy shelf of tourist draws. The Colorado Sun reports 270 alligators are spread across 80 acres at the Colorado Gators Reptile Park, plus two Nile crocodiles and a couple of spectacled caimans. About 40,000 visitors a year are […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Wildfires burn hundreds of homes in Colorado, thousands flee

DENVER (AP) — Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by wind-whipped wildfires anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday after the flames burned an estimated 580 homes, a hotel, and a shopping center. At least one first responder and six other people were injured in the blazes […]
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Texas Sports
Texarkana, TX
Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Texarkana, TX
Texarkana, TX
Government
KREX

Chatfield Elementary School will not have class on Jan. 4

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Due to an issue with the school’s fire alarm system, Chatfield Elementary School will not have class on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022.  The school’s fire alarm system began malfunctioning Monday afternoon. Though crews have been working through the evening to find and fix the source of the issue, they have […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Hurricanes#Tornado#Used Cars#Extreme Weather#Ktal Kmss Staff
KREX

National monument smashes tourism records

FRUITA, Colo. (KREX) — When it comes to tourism numbers, Colorado National Monument is smashing records left and right. CNM’s Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson says more people looking to explore are finding our park. “We had about 435,000 visitors last year,” Chief of Interpretation Arlene Jackson mentions, “We are above that at the end […]
FRUITA, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
KREX

Colorado mountain county reimposes mask mandate

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (AP) — A tourism-dependent area in Colorado’s mountains has reinstituted a mask mandate because of a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Starting Thursday, people will have to wear masks in public indoor spaces in Summit County, home to several ski resorts. In a press release, the county’s public health department said the decision […]
COLORADO STATE
KREX

Take caution in the winter weather wrap up

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Grand Valley weather is wrapping up the year on a frosty note. Freezing temperatures on top of the snow pileup has more people getting the same idea when it comes to ringing in the new year. “We’re gonna stay in with grandkids and one of my daughters and my sister,” […]
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
KREX

KREX

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
404K+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy