ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

Writers must love words to write everyday

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1puO5Z_0dZ4LPBq00

People have good and bad reasons for doing things.

Students often ask me why I became a writer.

“Who knows?” I reply. “Maybe I was born to do it.”

Writing and talking about writing seem to give my life its purpose and meaning.

But writing is both a blessing and a curse.

Sometimes, when I can’t sleep, I write. Even when I’m driving down the highway, I’m often thinking about a theme or an idea for a column.

I’ve always loved words. I can snuggle up to them by the fire on a rainy night. I can tinker with them in a sentence until the house is asleep.

And yet, I have known the frustration of trying to conjure up just the right word. Mark Twain said the difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightening and the lightening bug.

I’ve always admired people who write for a living.

Not many feature writers in America earn six-figure salaries with their craft.

But if you worked for the Chicago Tribune, it would cost you something like $80,000 a year to live in the heart of that beautiful city, though it swims in a river of fabulous feature ideas.

Those of us who work our way back to the keyboard day after day write mainly because we have a love-hate connection with the art form.

Our brain is writing even when our heart is resting.

Our raison d’être is mainly to communicate our ideas, emotions, experiences, cares, needs, concerns, questions, and obsessions.

To express ourselves and who we are.

For personal satisfaction and pleasure.

To give satisfaction and pleasure to others.

To grow emotionally, intellectually, psychologically, artistically, and/or spiritually and to help others do the same.

To play with words, concepts, images, and meanings.

To move or to move others.

To develop our thinking skills

To help stay grounded and happy.

To allow ourselves to speak with the voices from deep within us.

To escape from the normal day-to-day reality—and perhaps to enable the readers to do the same.

To create something where nothing existed before.

Or maybe just to have fun.

But there are just as many bad reasons for writing as there are good reasons.

An enviable goal of any journeyman writer would embrace the mantra of never writing:

  • To hurt other people or take revenge on them.
  • To libel or defame others.
  • To make others miserable, envious, or unhappy.
  • To take advantage of those who do not have a chance to respond in print.
  • To ingratiate yourself with politicians, celebrities, government officials or those who have the power to bestow favors on you.
  • To demean other people’s ideas, religion, faith, beliefs, culture, lack of education, social status, or nationality.
  • To feed your own ego—whether it emanates from feelings of inferiority or superiority.

A common misconception is that writers are wise, unhappy, noble, or sacred.

Or that you must give up everything else to become a writer.

Or that the only reason for writing is to make money.

Or that you must be a little bit crazy to be a writer.

Seemingly, the greatest impediments to writing for beginning writers, especially those I have observed in high school and college classes, are the following excuses:

  • I don’t know where to start.
  • I don’t have enough talent.
  • I don’t know what I want to say, or I don’t have anything to say.
  • I hate to write.
  • I can’t write.

My advice to those lacking confidence in their writing skills—just write. If you can think, you can write. Writing is merely talking on paper.

When fears and objections arise, acknowledge them, and keep on writing, write as well as you can, don’t worry about the talents of others.

As time passes, our fears and apprehensions will have less power over us.

There’s always room for new ideas in print. Trust me; I know what I’m talking about.

Top o’ the morning!

Comments / 0

Related
blcklst.com

On Writing

“Slow writing — like long exposure photography — can bring about a sense of saturation in the material, where the time taken in the making is experienced as present in the outcome. Dwelling takes time. It is not an end-gaining activity in which a acquires b, but a transformative and relational one in which a is changed — quite probably into something quite unanticipated. It involves a process of passive attention: waiting, without necessarily knowing what for — a quality that Ben Quash, in his book of that title, names as abiding.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
neworleanssun.com

Mastering writing skills to become a good writer

Why do people struggle to write? The answer is simple. We struggle to control our thoughts and convey them through words to another person. But this seemingly simple task is difficult for many of us, as we cannot keep perfect control of our emotions while writing. In several cases, the writers themselves were unaware as to what they actually wanted to say in their writing.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Mahnoor Chaudhry

Reading books, Writing, Painting, and Photography is Love

I love to read books. I enjoy reading books, magazines, newspapers and reading online. Nowadays, I am following some writers on medium and enjoying reading their content. As the area of the internet makes progress, it brings many new ways to explore. Internet provides a variety of reading content with just one click away. These days medium is my library. From which I pick my favourite niche, writer, and publication to read. However, this is not the only thing. I have an enormous collection of books in hard form as well. Reading is the most joyful, pleasing, and productive habit. Reading books makes not only my time productive, yet it also nourishes my mind with a healthy amount of knowledge that plays a role in making me think more wisely.
The Guardian

Write it All Down by Cathy Rentzenbrink review – an arm around the shoulder for aspiring authors

In the weeks after my grandfather died in 2019, I spent a melancholy few days sorting through the “Gramps” section of my filing cupboard, mainly the many letters he’d sent to me over the years. It was a way, I suppose, of continuing the 40-year conversation we’d had about books, of keeping his voice loud in my mind. One letter struck me with particular force, though – a page and a half in response to a short story I’d sent him aged 10. It was typical of his letters about my writing: warm yet forthright in its criticism, even at this early stage showing something that I came to recognise as a gift – the fact that he took me seriously as an author, that this was feedback from one writer to another.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Boomer Magazine

‘Miserable Holiday Stories’: A Book Review

Whether your holidays are traditionally full of joy or filled with mishaps or squabbles, you can draw laughter and comfort – of a sort – from “Miserable Holiday Stories: 20 Festive Failures That Are Worse Than Yours!”. The short stories in this collection, all by Alex Bernstein,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
outreachmagazine.com

Everyday Grace

The simple rhythms of serving the ones with whom we live. Of all the important tasks kingdom life has to offer, there are few things more fulfilling than becoming Christlike within marriage and leading children toward a relationship with Jesus. We can easily be attracted to big stages and bright lights, watching charismatic personalities bring the Word with a fierce devotion or an encouraging sermon. Yet what we are taught from stages can never come as close to our intimate connection to the Father, our selfless connection to the Son, and our conviction and freedom from the Holy Spirit. And these three opportunities often find themselves in the midst of serving our families, whether we are married or single.
RELIGION
psychologytoday.com

What Is Your Reading Plan for 2022? Mine Surprised Me

Instead of going for speed or quantity when reading, why not slow down?. Closer, deeper reading becomes a treat in itself. One of my goals for 2022 is to….read less. I know, I know, most people want to read more, and I’ve always been one of them, following the “So many books, so little time” motto. But my new maxim is “Less can be more.” And I think I'll be happier because of it.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago Tribune
atlanticcitynews.net

Begin 2022 with these life-changing books

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 28 (ANI/NewsVoir): At some point in our journey of life, some of us start questioning the validity of living the way we do. We become aware of being caught up in the cycle of struggle, unhappiness, anxiety, and constant seeking of some end or another, prompting us to seek a different way of living. For those interested in exploring a new way of living, we bring you five must-read books for a fresh, new start to the new year.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
EW.com

5 must-read books coming in January 2022

For everyone who sat down at their desks over the New Year's weekend, vision boards at the ready, declaring their intentions to read more in 2022 than they did in 2021, we have good news: So far, this year's books are highly engaging. We highlighted 20 of the year's most anticipated titles here, and below are five favorites publishing this month. The rest is in your hands.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Candace Parker Reveals Her Wife Is Pregnant, 'It's Surreal!'

Candace Parker says she and her wife have a baby on the way ... revealing Tuesday her partner, Anya Petrakova, is pregnant!!!. The WNBA superstar shared the awesome news on her social media page ... gushing over Anya on their wedding anniversary while calling the pregnancy "surreal." "I LOVE YOU🐞,"...
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy