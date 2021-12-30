Writers must love words to write everyday

People have good and bad reasons for doing things.

Students often ask me why I became a writer.

“Who knows?” I reply. “Maybe I was born to do it.”

Writing and talking about writing seem to give my life its purpose and meaning.

But writing is both a blessing and a curse.

Sometimes, when I can’t sleep, I write. Even when I’m driving down the highway, I’m often thinking about a theme or an idea for a column.

I’ve always loved words. I can snuggle up to them by the fire on a rainy night. I can tinker with them in a sentence until the house is asleep.

And yet, I have known the frustration of trying to conjure up just the right word. Mark Twain said the difference between the right word and the almost right word is the difference between lightening and the lightening bug.

—

I’ve always admired people who write for a living.

Not many feature writers in America earn six-figure salaries with their craft.

But if you worked for the Chicago Tribune, it would cost you something like $80,000 a year to live in the heart of that beautiful city, though it swims in a river of fabulous feature ideas.

Those of us who work our way back to the keyboard day after day write mainly because we have a love-hate connection with the art form.

Our brain is writing even when our heart is resting.

Our raison d’être is mainly to communicate our ideas, emotions, experiences, cares, needs, concerns, questions, and obsessions.

To express ourselves and who we are.

For personal satisfaction and pleasure.

To give satisfaction and pleasure to others.

To grow emotionally, intellectually, psychologically, artistically, and/or spiritually and to help others do the same.

To play with words, concepts, images, and meanings.

To move or to move others.

To develop our thinking skills

To help stay grounded and happy.

To allow ourselves to speak with the voices from deep within us.

To escape from the normal day-to-day reality—and perhaps to enable the readers to do the same.

To create something where nothing existed before.

Or maybe just to have fun.

—

But there are just as many bad reasons for writing as there are good reasons.

An enviable goal of any journeyman writer would embrace the mantra of never writing:

To hurt other people or take revenge on them.

To libel or defame others.

To make others miserable, envious, or unhappy.

To take advantage of those who do not have a chance to respond in print.

To ingratiate yourself with politicians, celebrities, government officials or those who have the power to bestow favors on you.

To demean other people’s ideas, religion, faith, beliefs, culture, lack of education, social status, or nationality.

To feed your own ego—whether it emanates from feelings of inferiority or superiority.

A common misconception is that writers are wise, unhappy, noble, or sacred.

Or that you must give up everything else to become a writer.

Or that the only reason for writing is to make money.

Or that you must be a little bit crazy to be a writer.

Seemingly, the greatest impediments to writing for beginning writers, especially those I have observed in high school and college classes, are the following excuses:

I don’t know where to start.

I don’t have enough talent.

I don’t know what I want to say, or I don’t have anything to say.

I hate to write.

I can’t write.

My advice to those lacking confidence in their writing skills—just write. If you can think, you can write. Writing is merely talking on paper.

When fears and objections arise, acknowledge them, and keep on writing, write as well as you can, don’t worry about the talents of others.

As time passes, our fears and apprehensions will have less power over us.

There’s always room for new ideas in print. Trust me; I know what I’m talking about.

—

