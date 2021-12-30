ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, WV

Fayette County Schools asking students to get tested for COVID before coming back to school

By Tyler Barker
 4 days ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Fayette County Schools are asking students to get tested for COVID before returning to the classroom after New Year to help slow the spread.

Superintendent Gary Hough told lootpress that Fayette County Schools would like to minimize student absences, not disrupt extracurricular events and reduce the spread of the virus. In addition, please respect our school administrations’ request to wear masks when attending indoor extracurricular events.

Below are the various free testing sites, please help keep our schools healthier and safer. 12/28 Ruby (Boy Scout) Welcome Center—Mount Hope 10:00 to 2:00 Rainelle Medical Center 10:00 to 12:00 Walgreens – by appointment Montgomery General 10:00 to 2:00 12/29 Fayette County Health Department 10:00 to 2:00 Rainelle Medical Center 10:00 to 12:00 Walgreens – by appointment Montgomery General 10:00 to 2:00 12/30 Rainelle Medical Center 10:00 to 12:00 Walgreens – by appointment Montgomery General 10:00 to 2:00 01/02 “Sunday” Valley PK-8 – 11:00 to 2:00 Midland Trail – 11:00 to 2:00 OHHS – 11:00 to 2:00 “Rapid Testing open to all” 01/02 only Fayette County

FREE COVID Testing opportunities https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx

