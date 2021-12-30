ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Turkish govt expands probe targeting Istanbul city staff

By ZEYNEP BILGINSOY - Associated Press
 5 days ago

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court has accepted an indictment against suspects from a religious association in a case that could have political and legal...

abc17news.com

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Wednesday that he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. Also approved were the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs and residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Turkey probes Istanbul municipality staff over alleged militant ties

ISTANBUL, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Turkey has launched an investigation into hundreds of staff at the opposition-run Istanbul municipality accused of links to militant groups, drawing fierce criticism from the city's mayor on Monday over the handling of the probe. Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu is from the main opposition Republican People's...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Ethiopia govt claims capture of Tigrayan city from rebels

Ethiopia's government said on Wednesday its soldiers had recaptured a city in southern Tigray from Tigrayan fighters, marking its first major advance inside the war-torn region in many months and dashing hopes for peace following a rebel retreat. But the TPLF mounted a shock comeback, recapturing most of Tigray by June and then advancing into Afar and Amhara.
POLITICS
globalvoices.org

Istanbul Municipality is targeted by the Ministry of the Interior over questionable terrorism charges

Turkey’s Ministry of the Interior launched a criminal investigation on December 26 against the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) — the latest spat between the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and the main opposition Republican People Party (CHP). The Ministry claims to have discovered links between some of the municipality employees and terrorist organizations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Detained Tunisia ex-minister 'refusing food, medication'

Tunisia's detained former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri is refusing food or medication after his transfer to hospital, a member of a delegation that visited him told AFP on Monday. Since Friday, however, Bhiri has "refused to take any food or medication, prompting his transfer to hospital" two days later, the source said.
WORLD
Reuters

Uyghurs in Turkey file criminal complaint against Chinese officials

ISTANBUL, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Nineteen people from China's Uyghur Muslim ethnic group filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor on Tuesday against Chinese officials, accusing them of committing genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. Lawyer Gulden Sonmez said it was necessary because international bodies had not acted...
WORLD
AFP

Abbas to Putin: West Bank poised for 'explosion'

Israeli policies risk triggering an "explosion" in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas said Thursday in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Palestinian state media said.  Abbas's conversation with Putin came with tensions rising in the West Bank. 
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

Watch: IDF Hits Hamas Targets Following Rocket Attacks

The Israeli Air Force has begun hitting Hamas targets in Gaza just after midnight on Sunday, in retaliation for the two rockets launched by Hamas at Tel Aviv on Saturday morning. Reports from Gaza state that the IDF began the attack with IDF aircraft, then helicopters, and followed up with...
MILITARY
The Independent

Egypt appeals for calm amid Gaza Strip hostilities between Israel and Palestinian militants

Egypt has urged Israel and Palestine to end hostilities and adhere to the ceasefire brokered following the 11-day war last May. Egyptian officials on Sunday asked Israel not to respond to rocket fire from Gaza Strip that landed off the coast of Tel Aviv on Saturday, the Times of Israel reported.Israeli officials believe the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group was responsible for the rocket fire, and not Gaza’s rulers, Hamas, according to KAN. The report added that Hamas had conveyed to Israel through Egypt that it was not responsible for the rocket strike.“Neither side wants a full-blown war,” an Egyptian...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

EU's Borrell to visit Ukraine frontline amid Russia tensions

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell will visit Ukraine's frontline this week in a show of support for Kyiv in the face of Moscow's military buildup on its border, Brussels said Monday. Tensions have soared in recent months as the West has warned that Moscow could be planning a full-scale invasion of its neighbour after massing some 100,000 troops at the frontier. High-ranking officials from the United States and Russia are set to hold two days of talks in Geneva on the crisis starting Sunday after the Kremlin issued a raft of demands to Washington. Borrell -- who will meet Ukrainian officials in Kyiv during his visit from Tuesday to Thursday -- has insisted that "any discussion about European security must happen in coordination with and participation of EU".
POLITICS
The Independent

Coalition: 2 armed drones shot down at Baghdad airport

Two armed drones were shot down at the Baghdad airport on Monday, a U.S.-led coalition official said, an attack that coincides with the anniversary of the 2020 U.S. killing of a top Iranian general.There were no reports of damage or injuries from the incident, which was also confirmed by an Iraqi security official. The official with the U.S.-led international coalition fighting the Islamic State group in Iraq told The Associated Press that the C-RAM defense system at the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center engaged two fixed wing so-called “suicide drones." The C-RAM system protects American installations in Iraq.“This was a...
MILITARY
Washington Examiner

Kneeling before Russia, Germany's new Chancellor betrays Biden and NATO

Were it not for the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, Germany would be a totally lost cause as a U.S. ally. Berlin prioritizes cheap energy at the energy-and-security expense of its European partners. Berlin acts as a de facto outpost for the Chinese Communist Party, unable to signal anything but hesitant weakness even where it wants to appear resolved. Berlin hosts Russian chemical weapons facilities even as those facilities support assassination campaigns against Germany's NATO allies. Berlin's attempts to suggest it is a Western partner are often laughable. The only exception to this dynamic is the new foreign minister Annalena Baerbock. Recognizing that European values and sovereignty mean nothing unless they are defended, Baerbock is pushing for a more robust stance against Beijing and Moscow.
POLITICS
AFP

Yemen rebels seize UAE-flagged ship as war escalates anew

Yemen's seven-year war lurched into its latest crisis Monday with Huthi rebels saying they have seized an Emirati-flagged military ship which the Saudi-led coalition insisted was carrying medical supplies. The Iran-backed Huthis released images of what they said were military jeeps and weapons on board the vessel, named Rwabee, which was captured in the Red Sea off the Yemen coast. The coalition branded the hijacking an act of piracy and threatened to seize the ship back by force. The Rwabee was returning from a mission to set up a field hospital on Yemen's Socotra island, it said. "The militia must promptly release the ship, or the coalition forces will undertake all necessary measures and procedures to handle this violation, including the use of force if necessary," coalition spokesman Turki al-Malki said.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Turkish cenbank says aims to bring inflation to target gradually

ISTANBUL, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The Turkish Central Bank said on Wednesday that it would formulate its monetary policy next year with the aim of bringing inflation gradually towards its medium-term target of 5%, compared with a current level above 20%. In its monetary and exchange rate policy document for...
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Iran's State-Run Newspaper Threatens Israel With Airstrikes for 'Just One Wrong Move!'

One of Iran's state-run newspapers published an article Wednesday threatening to attack Israel with airstrikes for "just one wrong move!" The article was printed in the Tehran Times, one of three major English-language newspapers published by the Iranian government. The Times, like most papers in Iran, is "funded by and ideologically connected to political parties or politicians," according to the Council on Foreign Relations.
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Why Israel Hates Gaza

On Nov. 24, the U.K. Home Office announced it had banned the Palestinian Islamist faction Hamas in its entirety under the country’s 2000 Terrorism Act. While Hamas’s military wing has been on London’s list of proscribed terror groups since 2001, British Home Secretary Priti Patel had pushed for a complete ban of the organization, noting it was no longer possible to differentiate between the faction’s political and military wing.
MIDDLE EAST

