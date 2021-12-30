ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's The Adorkable Moment Gillian Jacobs Immediately Recognized New York Times Crossword Puzzle Editor Will Shortz From His Voice On 'To Tell The Truth'

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this 2020 episode of "To Tell The Truth," cruciverbalist and "Community" star...

digg.com

luxurylaunches.com

Her $135M mansion is more expensive than Bill Gates’ home – The crazy-rich lifestyle of disgraced billionaire Elizabeth Holmes – The 37-yr-old Theranos founder once spent $100k on a conference table.

From podcasts to books and documentaries, Elizabeth Holmes and her ability to con the cleverest in Silicon Valley has led to a cultlike obsession with the scorned businesswoman, currently on trial for nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud. The 37-year-old’s once-lauded blood-testing start-up...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

Elizabeth Holmes: Silicon Valley's fallen star

Elizabeth Holmes's startup Theranos made her a multi-billionaire hailed as the next US tech visionary by age 30, but it all evaporated in a flash of lawsuits, ignominy and, finally, criminal charges. The rise and fall of Holmes, who on Monday was convicted of defrauding investors of her biotech startup, is a heavily-chronicled saga that prompted a hard look at her methods but also the unseemly aspects of startup life. In many ways Holmes fit the image of a Silicon Valley entrepreneur, from her dark-colored turtleneck sweaters that evoked tech legend and Apple founder Steve Jobs to her dropping out of Californiaâs elite Stanford University. But much like in her trial, the fundamental question has been whether she was a true visionary who simply failed, as she claimed on the stand, or a skilled self-promoter who took advantage of a credulous context to commit fraud.
CELEBRITIES
digg.com

Here's The Time Betty White Went For The Jugular At The Roast Of William Shatner

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered. Top Ten People In Media Who Got Canceled Or Fired In 2021. This past year saw many familiar faces across news, sports and culture scorned, fired or otherwise ostracized from polite society. From sexual harassment allegations, to breaches in journalistic ethics to some very controversial statements, it seemed like everywhere you looked, another person of note had stumbled beyond redemption.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Elizabeth Holmes
Gillian Jacobs
Will Shortz
BBC

The rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes

Once hailed as the "female Steve Jobs," Elizabeth Holmes has been found guilty of knowingly defrauding investors, but found not guilty of defrauding patients. The BBC's James Clayton spoke to one former investor about the downfall of Theranos, Holmes' Silicon Valley blood testing start-up once valued at $9bn (£7bn).
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks dies at the age of 23

America's Got Talent star Skilyr Hicks has died at the age of 23. The singer's mother, Jodi Hicks, confirmed the news on Facebook. Local police officers have alleged her cause of death is a suspected drug overdose. She was found by a friend in a home in Liberty, South Carolina.
MUSIC
Fox News

Betty White's best life lessons and funniest quotes as her 100th birthday approaches

Iconic actress and comedian Betty White celebrates her 100th birthday on Jan. 17, 2022 — and this wise, funny lady has a lot of life lessons and smart insights to share. The native of Oak Park, Ill., has enjoyed a hugely successful career in radio, TV, and film spanning more than 75 years. She’s been called "America’s Sweetheart" and the "First Lady of Television." She was inducted into the Television Hall of Fame in 1995, the same year she earned a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
MUSIC
The Independent

George Clooney embarrassed on live TV by child actor who dubs Christian Bale his favourite Batman

George Clooney was left embarrassed after a child actor in his new film dubbed Christian Bale his favourite Batman.Clooney was appearing on Jimmy Kimmel’s US talk show alongside 10-year-old actor Daniel Ranieri, who stars in Clooney’s new film The Tender Bar. Clooney directed the coming-of-age drama, which also stars Ben Affleck and Lily Rabe.During one point in the conversation, Kimmel asked Ranieri who his favourite Batman was, expecting Ranieri to say Clooney – who notoriously played the Dark Knight in 1997’s Batman & Robin.“Christian Bale!” Ranieri excitedly replied, of the actor who played Batman after Clooney, leading his director to...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Patton Oswalt Says He and Dave Chappelle “100 Percent Disagree About Transgender Rights, Representation”

Patton Oswalt is offering an apology and sharing some reflections on his longtime friendship with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle. Friday night on Instagram, Oswalt posted a photo alongside Chappelle and shared that after performing at the Seattle Center, Chappelle had texted him to come visit and do a guest set at the arena he was performing in next door. “Why not? I waved good-bye to this hell-year with a genius that I started comedy with 34 years ago. He works an arena like he’s talking to one person and charming their skin off. Anyway, I ended the year with a real...
CELEBRITIES
MarketRealist

Who Are the Richest Women in the World? Top Billionaires Revealed

There has been a shakeup in the world billionaire rankings in 2021. After being the world’s richest person, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lost out to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Forbes released a list of the richest women in the world. While many people thought so, Bezos’ ex-wife MacKenzie Scott isn't the richest woman in the world.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Betty White gives her secret for living to 100

Betty White will turn 100 on Jan. 17, and she's feeling pretty good about it. The "Golden Girls" star told People one of her secrets to aging gracefully has been maintaining her sense of optimism. Another, she joked, is keeping a special sort of diet: "I try to avoid anything...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Betty White's Agent Jeff Witjas Reveals She 'Promised' Him She Would 'Live Until 100,' Details Last Few Years Of The Actress' Life

Betty White knew how loved she was before her passing. As previously reported by OK!, the actress passed away on Friday, December 31, just weeks away from her 100th birthday. According to a statement shared by LAPD on Twitter, a preliminary investigation revealed the cause of death was natural, and there was no evidence of foul play.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

John Bowman Dies At 64; Served As ‘Martin’ Sitcom Co-Creator And ‘In Living Color’ Head Writer

Writer, creator and producer John Bowman has died at the age of 64. His son Johnny Bowman announced that his father suddenly passed away at home in California.  Bowman is most known for writing on In Living Color, and co-creator of famed Black comedy sitcom Martin, in addition to serving on the negotiating committee for the WGA during the 2007-2008 writer’s strike.  In 1988, Bowman was working on Saturday Night Live and won an Emmy for his work which he shared with Mike Myers, Conan O’Brien, Bob Odenkirk and Phil Hartman. Two years later in 1990, Bowman became one of the first...
CELEBRITIES

