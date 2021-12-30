ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Credit Card System Down at Disney Park, Forced Guests to Use Cash Only

By Kelly Coffey
Inside the Magic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, the credit card systems went down at Disneyland Paris, forcing Guests to use cash only inside the theme park. According to DLP Report on Twitter, the credit card and bank systems went down at Disneyland Paris today, which forced Guests to get cash prior to entering the Park. The...

insidethemagic.net

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Strict Health Measures Begin Today at Disney Park

Operating any business in the wake of the ongoing pandemic has proven to be a difficult challenge for many businesses, especially the Disney Parks. Considering the Disney Parks need to gather many people in one area, being able to find a way to do that safely has posed to be tough, but things are starting to iron out. Depending on what Disney Park you visit, the rules may be different. At Walt Disney World Resort, for example, masks are required while indoors only, but at Disneyland Paris they are required the entire time. Disneyland Paris has much stricter measures due to the French Government enacting more protocols to help combat the ongoing spread of the Omicron variant in France.
PUBLIC HEALTH
disneydining.com

Guests Compare New Disney Dish to Prison Food

For years, Disney has been known for the incredible food that you can get at their theme parks. Whether you are visiting the four parks at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort, there are tons of absolutely amazing options. Disney World Guests even have a bunch of new 50th Anniversary food that they can indulge in, on top of all of the delicious regular food. Disney food options are normally a big hit, but sometimes they can be a big miss with Guests.
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Disney World Continues Drawing Huge Crowds as COVID Cases Rise

The state of Florida, which is home to many theme parks and vacation destinations including Walt Disney World, reported record-breaking new COVID case numbers on Christmas Day, and those cases continue to increase. However, despite the COVID cases continuing to rise as the new omicron variant is spreading like wild...
FLORIDA STATE
Inside the Magic

Recently-Refurbished Disney Ride Broken Just 2 Weeks Later

Maybe it’s time to go back to the drawing board?. Disney has developed a long list of amazing and thrilling attractions that are fun for the entire family. Whether you’re riding Disneyland’s Matterhorn Bobsleds, Magic Kingdom’s Splash Mountain, or Disneyland Paris’ Phantom Manor, Disney Guests are bound for an incredible experience. Unless there’s a broken element on one of these highly-themed and immersive rides…
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Parks#Credit Card#Theme Park#Disneyland Paris#Bank Card#Dlp Report#Magic#Academy Travel
Inside the Magic

Popular Disney Attraction Couldn’t Restart After Guest Deployed Umbrella Inside the Ride Vehicle

Walt Disney World may be celebrating its 50th birthday but that does not stop malfunctions from happening across the Disney Resort. And that is nothing new, a theme park destination as big as the Walt Disney World Resort is bound to have the odd glitch or technical difficulty, as was the case with one Guest who experienced a popular ride where it could not continue due to the actions of a fellow rider.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Missing Disney Store Coming Back to EPCOT Next Month

Walt Disney World is home to amazing attractions like Space Mountain, delicious restaurants such as O’hana, and incredible shows like the Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular at Hollywood Studios. But another great thing about visiting the Walt Disney World Resort is the shopping experience. There are so many great...
SHOPPING
Inside the Magic

Controversial Disney Firework Spectacular Set to Alter Start Time

According to Disney’s website, the firework spectacular will start at 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day (February 14) and it is set to begin at 9 p.m. each night beginning March 13. This is largely due to Daylight’s Saving Time, but also can be attributed to Park Hours increasing as crowds begin to grow in the spring.
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
Inside the Magic

Disney Warns Select Guests About Unwanted Noise Occurring at Resort Hotel

If you have dining reservations at the popular Chef Mickey’s restaurant at Disney’s Contemporary Resort in the near future, Disney has put out a noise warning. Disney’s Contemporary Resort, which is the only Disney World hotel that the Resort Monorail actually passes through, is a Deluxe Resort at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida which opened with the theme park property in 1971. Now, years later, the Resort hotel is undergoing some construction work as it is being majorly updated.
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Expedition Everest Officially Closed, Will Remain Unavailable For Months

If you are visiting Walt Disney World in the next few months, you should know that Expedition Everest will, unfortunately, be unavailable due to a lengthy refurbishment. Beginning today, January 4, 2022, the fan-favorite coaster will be closed as it is undergoing some work. According to the Walt Disney World...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

EPCOT Firework Spectacular FAILS, Leaving Guests Confused

After a long day full of hustle and bustle that involves waiting in lines, trying to reserve the perfect time for lightning lane attractions, and potentially even doing some Park Hopping in the afternoon, there’s something special about the entire family– young and old– coming together to watch a perfectly-done firework show in a way that only Disney can present.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Issues Traffic Restrictions Warning Due to Upcoming Events

Due to two upcoming runDisney events, select roads may be closed near Disney’s Grand Floridian, Disney’s Contemporary Resort, and Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, making getting to your preferred destination a bit trickier. The Walt Disney World Marathon and the Disney Princess Half Marathon are taking place on Walt...
TRAFFIC
Inside the Magic

Moving to Disney Becomes Impossible For Many Due to One Massive Concern

If you are planning to move to Orlando to be closer to the magic of Disney in 2022, get ready to pay the price that comes along with it. Over the pandemic, many people moved to Florida. With the state being one of the ones that “opened” back up the fastest, many who were craving a sense of normalcy moved down to the sunshine state. Plus, with beaches nearby and theme parks, the idea of moving to where you vacation quickly became a popular option. With the increased amount of Guests becoming locals, Orlando rental rates shot up. The housing market was fantastic for selling, but buying would cost you a little more than you were used to. For apartments, rent jumped by hundreds of dollars, leaving a two-bedroom at a $2000.00 price point (of course, this cost varies but I can attest I was quoted $2150.00 for a two-bedroom near Disney World).
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Video: Big Rat On the Loose in Walt Disney World Had Guests Running

Sometimes it’s not just the character interactions that can make for unique experiences at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort. A resurfaced video from a character meet-and-greet with Baloo and King Louie of The Jungle Book (1967) at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort went south when a rather large rat made it’s way straight through the meet-and-greet and had Guests running and dancing to avoid it.
ANIMALS
Inside the Magic

Guest Service Lines Sprawl as Disney Genie Mishaps Continue to Arise

With holiday crowds and technical issues surrounding the Walt Disney World Resort, Guest Services lines are wrapping around the entryway of Magic Kingdom!. It is no surprise that Disney World is very busy at the moment. Until school is back in session, many Guests are here on their holiday vacation, which means that even with a capacity limit (which is currently unknown), Guests are finding themselves in massive crowds. On top of this, we are seeing some more technical issues arise with Guests who are using Disney Genie or trying to.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Fire Alarm Evacuates Disney Restaurant Guests into Rain For 1+ Hour

If you are ever visiting a Disney Park, it is rare that something will go wrong. That being said, even in a world of fantasy such as this one, Guests will sometimes experience real-world upsets. We have written about attraction evacuations multiple times, but it is much rarer for a...
LIFESTYLE
Inside the Magic

Cast Members Rescue Disney Guests Stuck at Top of Frightening Coaster

You might need Mr. Incredible to save you here. There are so many magical experiences to be had at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. From the classic dark rides like Haunted Mansion to thrilling travels through the cosmos on Space Mountain, Guests can always count on a fun and well-themed experience while at Disney. One thing Guests don’t count on however is getting stuck at the top of a scary roller coaster.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Profiting Off the Pandemic? Disney Could Be Making TONS From This

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Guests experience all of the Disney Parks and Resorts. Disneyland was left vacant for over a year due to the virus outbreak and Disney World has had to adopt new policies frequently in order to keep Guests and Cast Members safe. Even Disneyland Paris just tightened its mask policies within the Parks. But as time goes on we can’t help but wonder if Disney World could be profiting off of its own mask mandates?
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

After Recent Uncertainty, Popular Disney World Ride Remains Down For Days

For many Guests heading out on their Walt Disney World vacation, planning all the experiences, attractions, dining locations, and retail therapy can take months and months. Yet, even after all that meticulous planning, things completely out of a Guests’ control can happen, causing disruption to a theme park visit. This has been the case for the past five days as the popular thrill rollercoaster — Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith at Disney’s Hollywood Studios — is suffering an extended closure.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy