American Red Cross sees near-record-low blood supply

A spokesperson for the American Red Cross said that blood supplies are lower than they have been in ten years and they are desperate for donations. Local facilities such as Novant Health are currently experiencing a blood shortage. During the holidays more children and adults are off from work, increasing the amount of accidents and need for blood.
According to the American Red Cross, they are experiencing one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. This is not something anyone wants to hear, especially with the current fires and tornados that have rocked the nation, and let's not forget that we are still in a pandemic. Due to this major shortage and the organization's need to help those in the country that are experiencing serious illnesses and medical issues, the American Red Cross is asking the community to help.
Vesha Jamison already knew how important blood donations were from her work with the Red Cross. Then she saw first-hand how badly needed they are when her own son was admitted to the hospital. Jamison’s 11-year-old son, Dreylan, was admitted just before Thanksgiving with symptoms from his sickle cell anemia....
This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. As the provider of about 40% of the U.S. blood supply, the American Red Cross generally aims to keep about a five-day supply on hand at any given time, coordinating distribution with some 2,600 hospitals across the nation. But lately, according to spokesman Joe Zydlo, that stock of “blood on the shelves” has dwindled to roughly one day’s worth.
January is National Blood Donor Month, a time to recognize the importance of giving blood and platelets while honoring those who roll up a sleeve to help patients in need. To celebrate, Dunkin’ of Greater Philadelphia is teaming up with the American Red Cross to provide nearly 30,000 vouchers for Red Cross blood and platelet donors in Southeastern Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey, and Northern Delaware.
