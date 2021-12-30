American Red Cross sees near-record-low blood supply

According to the American Red Cross, they are experiencing one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade. This is not something anyone wants to hear, especially with the current fires and tornados that have rocked the nation, and let's not forget that we are still in a pandemic. Due to this major shortage and the organization's need to help those in the country that are experiencing serious illnesses and medical issues, the American Red Cross is asking the community to help.

14 DAYS AGO