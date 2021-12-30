ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Rush Will Release Their Very Own Pinball Machine

By Emily Lee
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ac7XZ_0dZ4JkzT00
Photo: Getty Images

Rush has an exciting new project on the horizon. The band announced they will be releasing their very own Rush-themed pinball machine in 2022.

To share the news with fans, Rush released a teaser video featuring the owl from the Fly by Night cover, as well as the clock from the Clockwork Angels artwork. The teaser revealed which songs from the band's catalog will be featured in the game, including: 'The Spirit of Radio,' 'Limelight,' 'Freewill,' and many more.

Rush will team up with Stern Pinball to create the game. “CES is one of our favorite events and the perfect place to showcase Insider Connected,” said Gary Stern, Chairman, and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc., in a statement. “This technology will transform how players interact with pinball machines, including our newest hit game, Rush .”

This isn't the first time an iconic rock band has come out with their own pinball game. Stern Pinball has previously partnered with The Beatles , Led Zeppelin , Kiss , Metallica , Iron Maiden , Aerosmith, and AC/DC .

At this time, there is no release date for the Rush game. Stern Pinball, however, announced they will virtually showcase the product at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in January 2022, which will give fans a closer look at the upcoming product.

Though Rush has teamed up with Stern Pinball to release this special game, guitarist Alex Lifeson has previously confirmed the band will not formally reunite again following the passing of Neil Peart. “I know Rush fans are a unique bunch, and I love them. It was a really good two-way relationship. But I think, really, Rush ended in 2015," he said. "There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it.”

Comments / 1

Related
antiMUSIC

KISS Share New Acoustic Mix Of 1976 Classic 'Beth' 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) KISS landed a top 21 story from October 2021 when they sharing a new, previously-unreleased acoustic mix of the 1976 classic, "Beth", as a preview to the 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer." The fifth single issued from the original project delivered the New York band their...
MUSIC
Z94

A Rush Pinball Machine Is Coming Soon to Make You an Arcade Tom Sawyer

A Rush pinball machine based on the classic Canadian prog-rock heroes is on the way from Stern Pinball, as a recent teaser video from the game maker revealed. That means Rush fans into vintage gaming will soon be able to roll the bones with the caress of a steel ball. Just like an anachronistic, arcade-dwelling Tom Sawyer.
VIDEO GAMES
antiMUSIC

KISS Streamed Paul's Original 'Detroit Rock City' Demo 2021 In Review

(hennemusic) KISS enjoyed a top 21 story from October 2021 after they streamed the original Paul Stanley demo of their 1976 classic, "Detroit Rock City", as a preview to the 45th anniversary reissues of their fourth album, "Destroyer." The record's opening track was issued as the fourth single from the...
MUSIC
ajournalofmusicalthings.com

How did rock bands do on Spotify in 2021?

If you look at the top 200 streaming songs on Spotify, they are overwhelmingly from the worlds of hip-hop, rap, R&B, and pop. But just like rock fans shouldn’t get hung up on what’s on Billboard’s Hot 100 (or more specifically, the rock songs that aren’t there), we can’t get bent out of shape over what we see at the top of the Spotify streaming charts.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Lifeson
Person
Neil Peart
NME

Drum set once owned by late KISS drummer Eric Carr is now up for grabs

A drum set once owned by late KISS drummer Eric Carr is now up for grabs for any fan looking for a unique piece of rock’n’roll memorabilia. The Ludwig 12-piece kit made for and owned by Carr is being sold via Reverb. Currently priced at a little over £23,000, it comes with a certificate of authenticity from the Eric Carr estate.
MUSIC
manofmany.com

Stern Rounds Up Dinosaurs With Bonkers New ‘Jurassic Park’ Pinball Machine

Insert the obligatory line about this pinball machine being 65 million years in the making. Yes, Jurassic Park is back, and this time the famous franchise is loaning out its dinosaurs to the equally as famous makers of pinball machines—Stern. The Jurassic Park Pinball Machine follows up on the recently released Godzilla model. For this machine, Stern is taking players to Isla Nublar, where they will be able to run with escaped dinosaurs while fleeing from an erupting volcano.
HOBBIES
103GBF

Top 10 Hard Rock and Metal Albums of 2021

There was no shortage of riffs, solos and screams in 2021, as heavy metal’s old guard went toe-to-toe with younger headbangers in the quest for hard-rock supremacy. This year saw glorious return of Iron Maiden, who released their 17th studio album Senjutsu. The band's second consecutive double LP behind 2015's The Book of Souls was a moody, grandiose affair, full of swashbuckling riffs, progressive song structures and Bruce Dickinson's booming roar, which has only grown more magisterial with age.
MUSIC
Alternative Press

A history of horror punk, from the Damned and Misfits to Alkaline Trio

Horror punk? Well, the cheapest, tackiest horror films have always been part of the cultural detritus that’s informed the punk aesthetic. Think of Ramones’ ode to The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, “Chain Saw.” Remember the bloody, dripping creature feature font adorning Iggy And The Stooges’ Raw Power album. Punk was partially born in the blue cathode ray light of ‘70s late-night monster movie screenings on UHF television.
ROCK MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pinball Machines#The Spirit Of Radio#Stern Pinball Inc#Ac Dc#Instagram
antiMUSIC

KISS' Stanley Was Devastated When Gene Became 'God Of Thunder' 2021 In Review

KISS frontman Paul Stanley scored a top 21 story from March 2021 after he shared that he was devastated when producer Bob Ezrin decided that bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons should sing the classic song "God Of Thunder". The track, from the band's iconic "Destroyer" album, has become a signature song for...
MUSIC
thumbsticks.com

Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure confirmed for 2022 release

The classic Indiana Jones pinball table from Williams returns as premium DLC for Pinball FX, Pinball FX3, and Williams Pinball. Zen Studios is continuing its partnership with Lucasfilm Games to release Indiana Jones: The Pinball Adventure as downloadable content for its range of pinball simulations. The DLC recreates the much-loved...
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC
musicinminnesota.com

Top 10 Rock and Roll Drummers of All Time

Every great rock band has a steady-handed drummer controlling the rhythm and pace of the song. Great drummers are found everywhere, from heavy-metal juggernauts like Led Zeppelin’s John Bonham to contemporary rock like Dave Grohl of Nirvana and Foo Fighters/ Them Crooked Vultures. These drummers have demonstrated their technical...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Music
thebrag.com

AC/DC’s Angus Young calls Chuck Berry his ‘Rock God’

AC/DC rocker Angus Young has named music legend Chuck Berry as his ‘Rock God’ during a recent interview. Speaking in an appearance on The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker during the ‘Rock God’ segment, the Aussie legend picked Berry as his ultimate choice. “Chuck Berry was...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Wolfgang Van Halen: the 11 albums that changed my life

For someone whose father was one the greatest guitarists the world has ever seen, Wolfgang Van Halen sure loves the drums. “I started out playing drums,” says the Mammoth WVH linchpin, who sang and played all the instruments on his band’s stellar self-titled debut album. “So I’m laser-focussed on the drums when I listen to music.”
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
DoYouRemember?

‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Legendary Motown singer Wanda Young dead at 78

Wanda Young, singer in the Motown doo-wop girl group The Marvelettes, died earlier this month outside of Detroit. Young, 78, died Dec. 15 of complications of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, her daughter Meta Ventress told The New York Times Saturday. Young replaced another singer in the Michigan group when Motown...
MUSIC
Primetimer

The Untouchables star Nicholas Georgiade dies at 88

Georgiade played the brawny Eliot Ness ally Enrico “Rico” Rossi on the 1959-1963 ABC crime drama. Georgiade played a thug in the CBS’ Westinghouse Desilu Playhouse two-part episode that would serve as the pilot for The Untouchables. When The Untouchables began, he took on the role of Rossi, a core part of Ness' team.
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

117K+
Followers
13K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy