Rush Will Release Their Very Own Pinball Machine

Photo: Getty Images

Rush has an exciting new project on the horizon. The band announced they will be releasing their very own Rush-themed pinball machine in 2022.

To share the news with fans, Rush released a teaser video featuring the owl from the Fly by Night cover, as well as the clock from the Clockwork Angels artwork. The teaser revealed which songs from the band's catalog will be featured in the game, including: 'The Spirit of Radio,' 'Limelight,' 'Freewill,' and many more.

Rush will team up with Stern Pinball to create the game. “CES is one of our favorite events and the perfect place to showcase Insider Connected,” said Gary Stern, Chairman, and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc., in a statement. “This technology will transform how players interact with pinball machines, including our newest hit game, Rush .”

This isn't the first time an iconic rock band has come out with their own pinball game. Stern Pinball has previously partnered with The Beatles , Led Zeppelin , Kiss , Metallica , Iron Maiden , Aerosmith, and AC/DC .

At this time, there is no release date for the Rush game. Stern Pinball, however, announced they will virtually showcase the product at the 2022 Consumer Electronics Show in January 2022, which will give fans a closer look at the upcoming product.

Though Rush has teamed up with Stern Pinball to release this special game, guitarist Alex Lifeson has previously confirmed the band will not formally reunite again following the passing of Neil Peart. “I know Rush fans are a unique bunch, and I love them. It was a really good two-way relationship. But I think, really, Rush ended in 2015," he said. "There’s no way Rush will ever exist again because Neil’s not here to be a part of it.”