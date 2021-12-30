ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China bans soccer players from displaying tattoos

By Christopher Hutton
 4 days ago

T attoos aren't cool in Chinese soccer anymore.

Chinese authorities have banned soccer players from getting tattoos or displaying ink while on the field in an attempt to encourage players to be a "good example to society."


"[This will] demonstrate the positive spirit of Chinese football players and set a good example for society," the General Administration of Sport of China announced in an edict released on Wednesday. "The national team and the U23 national team athletes are strictly prohibited from having new tattoos, and those who already have tattoos are advised to remove them themselves."

CHINA AMONG GOVERNMENTS WITH QUESTIONABLE RECORDS ON UN HUMAN RIGHTS COUNCIL

"National teams at all levels will strictly implement the relevant requirements of the management measures," the GAS stated, adding that the Chinese Football Association would issue disciplinary actions against any players who break this new rule.

If players already have tattoos, they are now required to cover up the tattoos during training and matches.

The GAS' edict also restricted players in U20 teams from recruiting players with tattoos.

The restriction arose after a high percentage of Chinese soccer players were seen displaying tattoos, reports Reuters . This included international defender Zhang Linpeng, who had been previously told to cover up his tattoos while appearing on the field.

The GAS also encouraged teams to encourage players to organize "ideological and political education activities" to "strengthen the patriotic education" of players.

This activity would "enhance the sense of mission, responsibility, and honor, and create a national team capable of conquering and fighting well and with excellent style of play," it added.

China has previously advocated for "keeping politics out of sports," particularly when it involves controversial subjects such as Hong Kong.

China accused the United States, Britain, and Australia of "political manipulation" after several nations decided to diplomatically boycott the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Restrictions on tattoos for Chinese soccer players are not a new policy. In 2018, the Chinese Football Association reportedly issued tattoo regulations, restricting any players in the U23 leagues from showing off said body art. These restrictions appear ineffective due to the growing number of players with tattoos.

