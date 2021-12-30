ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Most Shocking Crime Stories of 2021

By Diane J. Cho
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn addition to many positive moments and figures that inspired us all, 2021 was also a year with horrific tragedies, bizarre plot twists and long-awaited verdicts historians will be talking about for years to come. The Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie case captivated the country for months, and many...

The Independent

Derek Chauvin leading ‘dismal’ life behind bars for murder of George Floyd, says report

Convicted murderer Derek Chauvin is leading a “dismal” life behind bars, where he spends 23 hours a day locked inside his cell and guards watch his every move, according to a report.A prison official told TMZ that the former Minneapolis police officer, who murdered George Floyd by kneeling on his neck for more than nine minutes on Memorial Day 2020, is kept isolated from other inmates within the high-security Administrative Control Unit at Minnesota state prison Oak Park Heights.Chauvin has little freedom inside the facility, with no access to job opportunities and educational programmes, the official said.He must...
PUBLIC SAFETY
State
Georgia State
Houston Chronicle

Houston's top stories of 2021 that shocked, changed and inspired

Houston's top stories of 2021 that shocked, changed and inspired. COVID vaccine wars, a deadly winter freeze, a loose tiger that captured the nation's attention, the heartwrenching case of three abandoned children found with the skeletal remains of their sibling, the Astroworld Festival tragedy: these are just some of the stories that have shocked, changed and inspired Houstonians this year.
HOUSTON, TX
WFAE

These were some of the Charlotte area's most important crime and justice stories of 2021

Stories involving crime, the criminal justice system and the courts are some of the hardest to tell. But public safety impacts us all. Our reporters focused on telling the stories of survivors, of aggrieved and hurting families, of public hazards and of both the shortcomings and successes of public institutions. Here are some of the most impactful stories from the Charlotte area in 2021, as told by WFAE journalists.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wizmnews.com

Major year for crime stories in the region during 2021

As the new year 2022 approaches, it brings a tumultuous year for crime stories in this part of the country to an end, and the WIZM newsroom looks back at some of the law and order stories which made news in 2021. Three major courtroom trials in Wisconsin and Minnesota...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
George Floyd
Person
Vili Fualaau
People

Family of Murdered, Pregnant Laci Peterson Confront Killer Scott at Resentencing: 'Outrage Has Grown'

When Scott Peterson had his day in court on Wednesday, the family of his slain wife, Laci, had a lot to say to him. "For 19 years, their outrage has just grown and grown," a friend close to Laci's family tells PEOPLE. "And it was time to let it out. The hearing was like releasing some pressure that has been building up for a very long time. They got to look Scott in the eyes and tell him what they really thought of him — not that it was a surprise to him."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Thought Catalog

The Terrifying True Crime Story Behind ‘Scream’

The errant ring of a landline never inspired fear in our collective consciousness until Drew Barrymore picked up the phone in the iconic cold open of 1996 horror classic Scream. At first convinced she’s dealing with a wrong number, the caller (Scream’s terrifying masked killer Ghostface) slowly toys with her until a full on game of cat and mouse erupts, and what audiences assumed to be the Final Girl fights for her life. It’s this scene and the chase that ensues that opens the trailer for the upcoming Scream, hitting theaters January 14th. A new killer taunts another young woman who thinks she’s home alone, but with a modern twist. It’s both an important throwback to the roots of the franchise, and tees up what’s sure to be another horror classic: Scream did for the telephone what Jaws did for swimming in the ocean, and there’s a real life phone call that inspired it all.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Home Alone' Star Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Incident That Led to 911 Call

Actor Devin Ratray, better known to Home Alone fans as Buzz McCallister from the beloved holiday classic, is facing a domestic violence accusation after an incident last week that led to police being called to his hotel room. Ratray, who starred as Macaulay Culkin's older brother in the first two Home Alone films, was staying at a Hyatt near downtown Oklahoma City when police responded to a domestic dispute between him and his girlfriend, TMZ reports. Ratray's girlfriend reportedly filed a police report a day after the incident; TMZ reports she claims the actor strangled her and put his hand over her mouth. She says she bit his hand, he punched her in the face and she escaped to a stairwell. She then gathered her belongings and left, waiting for police to arrive. No arrests have been made.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Ga. Mom Cooking Christmas Eve Dinner Is Allegedly Killed by Partner in Shooting that Wounded Daughters

Police say Georgia mom was killed and her three daughters were injured during a shooting at a Christmas Eve dinner, according to multiple reports. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, citing police, reports the shooting took place at about 4:30 p.m. Friday after Lashanda Allison, 41, and her partner, 51-year-old Stephanie Agee, got into an argument. Agee allegedly opened fire while Allison was cooking.
GEORGIA STATE
The US Sun

Who is Patricia Cornwall?

A WOMAN seen slapping and spitting on a fellow Delta Airlines passenger has been revealed as a one-time Baywatch actress. Patricia Cornwall, whose stage name is Patty Breton, has been charged with assault and barred from travelling. Who is Patricia Cornwall?. Patricia Cornwall, 51, is a former Baywatch actress and...
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Kim Potter Smiles In Mugshot After Daunte Wright Conviction, Showing Little Remorse

After being convicted of first and second-degree manslaughter last week, Kim Potter provided another reason to doubt her remorse for shooting Daunte Wright. The former Minneapolis officer who shot and killed Wright when she mistook her taser for her service weapon in April was all smiles in her mugshot after she was convicted. This is a stark contrast to just a few days earlier when Potter was all tears on the stand.
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

People

