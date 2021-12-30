The Most Shocking Crime Stories of 2021

The errant ring of a landline never inspired fear in our collective consciousness until Drew Barrymore picked up the phone in the iconic cold open of 1996 horror classic Scream. At first convinced she’s dealing with a wrong number, the caller (Scream’s terrifying masked killer Ghostface) slowly toys with her until a full on game of cat and mouse erupts, and what audiences assumed to be the Final Girl fights for her life. It’s this scene and the chase that ensues that opens the trailer for the upcoming Scream, hitting theaters January 14th. A new killer taunts another young woman who thinks she’s home alone, but with a modern twist. It’s both an important throwback to the roots of the franchise, and tees up what’s sure to be another horror classic: Scream did for the telephone what Jaws did for swimming in the ocean, and there’s a real life phone call that inspired it all.

