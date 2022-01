We’re all preparing to bid farewell to the strange year that was 2021. Not only did the year go by in a flash, but it also seems like so much happened in such a brief amount of time. But we believe that’s all the more reason to celebrate and make the most of this time, and a unique way to do that is by honoring Cuban culture with some of the craziest, most wonderful New Year’s Eve (NYE) traditions we have!

MIAMI, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO