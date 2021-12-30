ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Some drop boxes overflowing as deadline for CPS families to mail at-home COVID-19 tests nears

By Peter Marzano, Erik Runge
 4 days ago

CHICAGO — The deadline for Chicago Public School families to drop off at-home COVID-19 testing kits is just a few hours away and some FedEx drop boxes were overflowing with the kits.

CPS announced Wednesday that the drop-off deadline for at-home COVID-19 testing kits was extended until 5 p.m. Thursday.

Over the winter break, CPS distributed 150,000 at-home test kits to areas with low vaccination rates that have been the hardest hit by COVID-19. CPS encouraged families to test students before returning results via FedEx or a participating library location.

The tests must be dropped off by the deadline to ensure results arrive before CPS students are expected to return to school on Jan. 3.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rapidly rise in Chicago, the district has extended the deadline one day while adding an additional drop-off location at the Garfield Ridge branch library.

The libraries that are listed as drop-off locations are as follows:

  • Englewood: Kelly Branch, 6151 South Normal Boulevard
  • Garfield Ridge Branch, 6348 South Archer Avenue
  • South Shore Branch, 2505 East 73rd Street
  • Auburn Gresham: Thurgood Marshall Branch, 7506 South Racine Avenue
  • Southeast Side: Vodak-East Side Branch, 3710 East 106th Street
  • Austin Branch, 5615 West Race Avenue
  • Altgeld Gardens: Altgeld Branch, 933 East 131st Place

The original deadline was Tuesday. The Chicago Teachers Union earlier this week criticized the district’s roll out of the testing kits saying in some instances many of the students in schools struggling with Covid never received a test kit.

The CTU has also called the CPS plan chaos after some drop boxes were overflowing with the at-home tests.

CPS is encouraging parents to get their children tested at a free site in the city or with take home kits before returning to school.

The teachers union has discussed a possible shift to remote learning to start  the year but no decisions have been made.

CPS CEO Pedro Martinez said he has no plans of delaying the return to school. He said schools have been cleaned over winter break and parents and teachers want their children in class.

COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the city as well as nationwide.

The CTU is having a free testing clinic at its headquarters at 1901 W. Carroll Ave. Thursday beginning at 10 a.m. and no appointment is needed.

