ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Porch pirate: Columbus police seek help identifying suspect

By Brian Hofmann
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nRUpc_0dZ4I4A700

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an accused South Side porch pirate.

Police say the person approached a front porch in the 100 block of Innis Avenue about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 1 and stole a package with contents valued at several hundred dollars.

93 bus drivers out at COTA: how commuters are affected

Three photos of the suspect were released:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bf1zT_0dZ4I4A700

Anyone with information may contact Det. Sean Noltemeyer at 614-645-1433 or snoltemeyer@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 4

D. A.
3d ago

No shame these days. That’s the problem. We gotta put these folks on full blast and shame them for these petty crimes. They need to understand these packages that don’t belong to them could be meds. It can go from petty to life or death real quick.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police seek two male suspects they say stole a woman’s purse

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for two male suspects they say stole a 74-year-old woman’s purse in southeast Columbus in mid-December. According to police, one of the suspects took the purse from the female victim on the 3800 block of S. Hamilton Rd. on Dec. 14 at approximately 6:35 p.m. Police say […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man robbed at gunpoint at east Columbus ATM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery at an east Columbus ATM. Police said the robbery took place on Dec. 26 at approximately 5:39 p.m. on the 2900 block of East Main Street. The victim made a withdrawal from an outside ATM when the suspect approached his […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus City School bus hit by gunfire: CPD

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus City Schools bus was hit by gunfire early Monday morning. According to Columbus police, the incident was reported at approximately 8:13 a.m. Monday on the 2000 block of Leonard Avenue. When officers arrived, they were told the bus had been struck by gunfire while it was traveling on I-670 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

North Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating the first deadly shooting of 2022.   Just after 12:30 a.m., Tuesday, police were called to the 2900 block of Indianola Avenue on the report of a shooting.   Police say they’ve found a male victim in the shooting. He was pronounced dead at the scene.   […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Pirate#Weather#Crime Stoppers#Wcmh
NBC4 Columbus

2 people injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police are investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday morning.   According to Columbus police, just before 7:30 a.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Bairsford Drive on the report of a shooting.   Two people were injured in the shooting and transported to area hospitals where they were listed […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lancaster police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — Lancaster police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Dec. 23, 2021. Police say Sarah Marie Parker was last seen in her residence in Lancaster two days before Christmas and are looking for public assistance to help locate her. Parker was described by police as 5’3″ […]
LANCASTER, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Bullet hits vehicle in east Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating after a woman said her vehicle was shot at by another car on East Broad Street Sunday night. Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert on the 1400 block of East Broad Street at approximately 8:51 p.m. Sunday. According to police, when officers were investigating the alert, a […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police investigate shooting on E. Morrill Ave. that left one injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are investigating a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning that left one person injured on E. Morrill Ave. Police report that the incident took place around 1:15 a.m. on Sunday with the victim encountering four subjects who prevented him from driving further east on E. Morrill Ave. The subjects […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify off-duty Cleveland officer killed in carjacking

Watch: Previously aired video when story was breaking Friday night. CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Police Department has identified the name of the off-duty officer who was murdered on New Year’s Eve. Shane Bartek, 25, was shot and killed during a carjacking on Rocky River Drive in Cleveland around 6 p.m. on Friday night, according […]
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC4 Columbus

OSHP reports 10 deaths on Ohio roadways over New Year’s holiday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released their report on fatal crashes on state roadways during the New Year’s holiday season.   According to the OSHP, there were 10 deaths on Ohio roadways during the four-day holiday. Of the 10 deaths, four fatalities were the result of not wearing a safety belt […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Tell Me More: A Lego-shaped tombstone & a farm called Kairos

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Sarah Adkins is a bubbly, purpose-driven pharmacy professor at Ohio State University. She used to live in Upper Arlington, but as she said that was another lifetime ago before her husband killed their two young sons in their home before killing himself. If you walk through Union Cemetery on Olentangy River Road, you’ll […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Nelsonville City Hall shuts after COVID outbreak

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The City of Nelsonville shut down Monday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 among employees. The city will close its doors through Friday, Jan. 7, it announced on Monday. The public safety department will operate normally. Offices re-open on Jan. 10. People with bills to pay can mail a check into […]
NELSONVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy