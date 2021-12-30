Porch pirate: Columbus police seek help identifying suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an accused South Side porch pirate.
Police say the person approached a front porch in the 100 block of Innis Avenue about 5:45 p.m. on Dec. 1 and stole a package with contents valued at several hundred dollars.
Three photos of the suspect were released:
Anyone with information may contact Det. Sean Noltemeyer at 614-645-1433 or snoltemeyer@columbuspolice.org, or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.
