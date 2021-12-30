ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roddy Ricch Readying New Mixtape After “Mild” Criticism

Cover picture for the articleRoddy Ricch has new music on the way. Shortly after the release of his most recent album – ‘Live Life Fast’ – he has announced that he has a mixtape coming. Taking to Twitter,...

Related
Complex

Roddy Ricch Says He Criticized the Grammys Over Lil Baby and Lil Uzi Vert Snubs: ‘I Was Tripping on Them’

Though the Recording Academy has shown him plenty of love, Roddy Ricch isn’t afraid to call out the Grammys over what he perceives as snubs. The Live Life Fast rapper addressed his criticism in the latest episode of Kevin Durant’s The ETCs Podcast with Eddie Gonzalez, when asked whether the current hip-hop landscape was more competitive or collaborative. The Compton native said it was more so the latter, and recalled the time he confronted the Grammys for failing to properly recognize Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Baby’s music.
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Roddy Ricch Almost Named Himself Lil Bird?

Prior to beginning a rapper’s career, choosing a name is of the utmost importance, as it represents who you are and what weight your name holds in the streets. For Roddy Ricch, the name that’s been proliferated to a countless number of listeners that have become fans and who may be unfamiliar to the average fan. However, the California native nearly had a different moniker before settling on the one that the public and streets have come to know him by. The Compton rapper recently revealed that he once had the contemplation of naming himself “Lil Bird” before settling on the...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Roddy Ricch – ‘Live Life Fast’ review: melody maker enjoys his moment

Many artists will tell you that success is a double-edged sword. While the accolades and financial rewards are gratifying, the speed at which they come can be overwhelming. Roddy Ricch has successfully navigated the minefield thanks to astute self-awareness way beyond his years. Since the release of his major label...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch 'LIVE LIFE FAST' Proves The Dreaded Sophomore Slump Is Still A Thing

Roddy Ricch released one of the most dominant rap debuts of the past decade in 2019. Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, debuted at No.1 on the Billboard 200 charts and stayed there for four weeks. The defining single “The BOX,” took over the charts for so long, both Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez actively campaigned to try and unseat him. The “ee-er” will forever be burnt in fans’ collective psyches. Other smashes (“Start Wit Me,” “High Fashion”) followed suit, placing Ricch on the fast track to international stardom.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roddy Ricch
hiphop-n-more.com

Roddy Ricch ‘LIVE LIFE FAST’ First Week Sales

Roddy Ricch released his LIVE LIFE FAST album last week after a fairly long buildup and while there are a handful of songs that fans liked, the general reception seems to be that fans don’t like the album from front to back. Future, Ty Dolla $ign, Lil Baby, Gunna and more made appearances. You can stream it here.
CELEBRITIES
DJBooth

Roddy Ricch, Gucci Mane & Melii: Best Songs of the Week

This article previously appeared on Audiomack World. Best of the Week highlights the latest and greatest new songs on Audiomack across genres and across the globe. For a playlist of this week’s selections, scroll to the bottom or click here. Compton’s Roddy Ricch dropped off his sophomore album last...
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Trippie Redd Debuts New Mixtape 'Hate Is Dead'

Trippie Redd is closing out the year with his brand new mixtape, Hate Is Dead. The nine-track project supposedly only has one feature and appeared on the Soundcloud account hnrzhunter, who is supposedly an artist that Redd manages. “HATE IS DEAD mixTAPE hurry before it’s too late these are all songs by me only 1 feature,” the Canton artist wrote on Instagram.
MUSIC
hypebeast.com

Roddy Ricch Discusses Key Lessons Learned From Kanye West

Roddy Ricch recently sat down with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe for a conversation surrounding his much anticipated sophomore album LIVE LIFE FAST. Though the focus was on the release of his mixtape, Roddy Ricch divulged details about his relationship with Kanye West. While wearing a Louis Vuitton outfit for the interview, Ricch also talked about Virgil Abloh‘s influence.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mixtape#Fts#U Niggas Playin
Laredo Morning Times

Roddy Ricch Just Wants to Celebrate on ‘Live Life Fast’

Roddy Ricch’s voice is a beguiling instrument—a mess of controlled squeaks and abrupt melodic outbursts. Every turn of phrase lands like it’s a memorable hook. From the jump, the Los Angeles native has drawn comparisons to Young Thug, who is one of his key influences. But Roddy’s barefaced bars—if anything, he’s like an intelligible Thugger—reveal his remarkable persona. He shared his journey on his 2019 debut, Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial, with songs about his hardships growing up in Compton. Now, after some high-charting hits and the birth of his son last year, Roddy returns on Live Life Fasr sounding like he just wants to celebrate.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Adele, Mariah Carey Retain Their Hold on Charts; Roddy Ricch’s Second Album Has a Modest Debut

Adele and Mariah Carey dominated the respective worlds of albums and singles in the week leading up to Christmas, to no one’s surprise. A fresh album by Roddy Ricch was the lone wild card thrown into the holiday mix at the last minute, but its modest returns stood no danger of toppling Adele from her throne atop the Billboard 200. Ricch’s “Live Life Fast“ debuted at No. 4 with 62,000 album-equivalent units. In recent years, typically only hip-hop artists have taken a chance on releasing major albums in December, when few consumers are looking out for new music. It works out...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Katy Perry & Alesso – ‘When I’m Gone’

Katy Perry and Alesso dart onto the dancefloor with their brand new single ‘When I’m Gone.’. The collaborative jam arrives on the same day the starlet presses ‘Play’ on her like-titled Las Vegas residency at Resort World. A slick slice of EDM flavored Pop, the track...
MUSIC
Variety

The Weeknd to Release New Album, ‘Dawn FM,’ on Friday

After months of teases, the Weeknd has finally announced that his new album, “Dawn FM,” will be dropping on Friday (Jan. 7). He unveiled  the news in a characteristically cryptic video that, in line with his series of videos from his previous album, “After Hours,” finds him well dressed, in some kind of peril, and involves a beautiful woman. But rather than the busted-nose image of “After Hours,” this one finds him aged at the end. Several film-score-like snippets from what may be his new single, which soundtracks the clip. The album is billed “”A new sonic univerrse from the mind...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Roddy Ricch Gives Update On Long-Awaited 'Feed Tha Streets 3' Project

Fans expected Roddy Ricch’s second studio album, LIVE LIFE FAST, to be an instant classic, but it wasn’t even close to that. Many were left underwhelmed with the 18-track album and let their voices be heard. Roddy caught wind of all the criticisms and is bound to change those opinions.
MUSIC
thesource.com

Roddy Ricch’s ‘Live Life Fast’ Debuts On Billboard 200

Roddy Ricch is celebrating the success of his latest effort ‘Live Life Fast.’ Billboard announced that Roddy’s new LP, which was released on December 17th, debuted at Number Four on the Billboard 200 chart. The feat marks Roddy Ricch’s second consecutive Top 10 entry on the Billboard...
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

Watch: New Justin Timberlake Music Previewed in Session with Timbaland

Justin Timberlake is hard at work on new music and he’s re-enlisted his trusted collaborator Timbaland to assist with the baking of new bops. JT has been steadily piecing together the follow-up to 2018’s polarizer ‘Man of the Woods’ with Timbo, as well as Pharrell, on the production front.
CELEBRITIES
thatgrapejuice.net

That Grape Juice Essentials: Top 5 Most Anticipated Pop Albums Of 2022

While not many stars have indicated that they are dropping new albums in 2022, it doesn’t stop anyone from hopping. With a new year comes new hope for more music and we are among the hopeful. From pop music’s biggest stars to indie darlings, join us below for That...
MUSIC
HipHopDX.com

Skillz Concludes 20 Years Of The Rap Up Over JAY-Z's 'Encore'

For close to two decades Skillz has dedicated a song to recapping the noteworthy events of the year, from highs, lows, memes, scandal and more. After previously announcing he wasn’t going to recap the madness of 2021, the Virginia native changed course and delivered what he’s calling “the end of an era” with his 2021 Rap Up.
MUSIC

