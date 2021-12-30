Roddy Ricch Readying New Mixtape After “Mild” Criticism

Prior to beginning a rapper’s career, choosing a name is of the utmost importance, as it represents who you are and what weight your name holds in the streets. For Roddy Ricch, the name that’s been proliferated to a countless number of listeners that have become fans and who may be unfamiliar to the average fan. However, the California native nearly had a different moniker before settling on the one that the public and streets have come to know him by. The Compton rapper recently revealed that he once had the contemplation of naming himself “Lil Bird” before settling on the...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO