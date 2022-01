Apple has put an iPhone factory in southern India belonging to one of its suppliers on “probation” after facing protests over poor living conditions that involved cases of food poisoning and poor quality living facilities.The decision to put iPhone assembler Foxconn on notice was taken when sit-in protests had broken out after several cases of food poisoning were detected in factory employees.The factory, which employs 17,000 people, is located in the Sriperumbudur town, near Chennai city in the southern Tamil Nadu state and was shut on 18 December when food poisoning cases were found.An Apple spokesperson on Wednesday said both...

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO