Ice Cube: Gives The Reason Chris Tucker Turned Down $12 Million For Friday Sequel

By Don Juan Fasho
 4 days ago

Ice Cube is spilling all of the tea about Chris Tucker and Friday.

Cube says that Chris turned down $12 Million to do a Friday sequel because of religious reasons he didn’t want to cuss or smoke anymore.

The duo’s 1995 comedy was a hit, spawning two sequels: 2000’s Next Friday and 2002’s Friday After Next. Tucker, however, did not return to play Smokey in the subsequent films because of what Ice Cube, who was also a producer on the movies, said were “religious reasons.”

“We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore,” tweeted the rapper/actor, 52, when someone asked Wednesday whether Tucker “quit over money” reasons. ( LoveBScott )

Ice Cube
Chris Tucker
