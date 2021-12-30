ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

How to check if the CDC is monitoring your cruise ship for COVID

By Addy Bink, Nexstar Media Wire
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vvhjm_0dZ4HPKg00

(NEXSTAR) – On Wednesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 88 cruise ships were either under investigation or observation due to COVID-19. Four other vessels were also being monitored by the CDC.

Concerns over outbreaks of COVID-19 on these ships have risen recently, just six months after cruise lines were given the green light to begin sailing again. None of the ships so far appear to have so many cases that they would overwhelm medical resources on board and require a return to port. However, some have been denied entry at foreign ports.

Ashley Peterson, a Carnival cruise passenger, made an appearance on “ Morning in America ” to talk about her experience aboard a ship with an outbreak. The Asheville, North Carolina resident’s Christmas cruise departed from a port in Miami for an eight-day trip around the Caribbean.

Soon after setting sail, the ship was denied entry to some ports because of passengers who tested positive for COVID-19.

CDC recommends shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

“I learned about the outbreak before they announced it,” Peterson said. “When I asked, they wouldn’t confirm that there was COVID on the ship. And they told us the next day when we were denied entry.”

Peterson said the conditions on the ship were a virtual petri dish with little to no COVID precautions.

In a statement, Carnival Cruise Line said, “Carnival Freedom followed all protocols. After a small number on board were isolated due to a positive COVID test. Our protocols anticipate this possibility and we implement and adapt them as necessary to protect the health and safety of our guests and crew.”

According to the CDC’s ship tracker, the Cruise Ship Color Status , Carnival Freedom is one of the dozens of vessels marked with a yellow status, meaning cases of COVID reported on the ship have met the threshold for an investigation by the CDC.

COVID-19 outbreak on Norwegian cruise ship approaching New Orleans

The color-coding system, displayed using a chart updated several times a week on the CDC’s website, is broken down into five classifications: green, orange, yellow, red, and gray. To determine a ship’s status, the CDC relies on surveillance data from the previous seven days and findings from CDC investigations.

Here’s what each color means:

As of Wednesday night, there were 19 ships in the green category, four in orange, and 88 in yellow. There were no ships in the red or gray status.

The CDC said cruise ships “will always pose some risk of COVID-19 transmission” and recommends all travelers, whether passengers or crew, get fully vaccinated against the virus. Those that are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to avoid traveling on any cruise ships, either nationally or internationally.

Various cruise lines, including Carnival, Disney, Norwegian, and Royal Caribbean, have ships on the CDC’s Cruise Ship Color Status ., which you can find here .

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

COVID infections spiking in U.S. Capitol

Coronavirus infections in the U.S. Capitol have skyrocketed, with the seven-day average positivity rate rising from less than 1% to greater than 13%, according to a memo sent to lawmakers Monday from Capitol physician Brian Monahan.
U.S. POLITICS
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cruise Ship#Ships#Covid#Carnival Cruise Line#Carnival Freedom#Norwegian
Time

COVID-19 Spreads to 89 Cruise Ships, Prompting a U.S. CDC Investigation

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Protection identified 89 cruise ships with COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, nearly all of which have met the threshold for a formal investigation. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal urged cruise companies and health agencies to stop ships from sailing, saying they are “repeating recent history...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Thrillist

The CDC Has Issued a New Warning for Cruise Ship Travel

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its recommendations for American travels considering taking a cruise. On December 30, the CDC moved cruise travel from Level 3 in its COVID-19 warning system to Level 4, its highest level. The advisory says travelers should "avoid cruise travel, regardless of...
TRAVEL
disneydining.com

All Four Disney Cruise Ships Are Being Investigated By CDC For COVID Numbers

Over the past few weeks, the Omicron variant has taken hold in not only the United States but around the world. The new variant is highly transmissible, and those who have been both vaccinated and boosted have found themselves also becoming infected — although almost all of those cases seem to be mild. One place where a virus like COVID can thrive is on cruise ships, and many of them have been experiencing a drastic increase in positivity rates, with some being unable to dock at ports due to the number of positive cases on board. The island of St. Thomas has even told cruise ship Guests that they may not disembark when they reach the island as St. Thomas officials try to stop the spread of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Brazil health agency confirms COVID-19 cases in cruise ship

Passengers on the cruise ship MSC Preziosa had to wait more than six hours to disembark at Rio de Janeiro Sunday due to an inspection by Brazilian health authorities that confirmed 28 cases of COVID-19 on board - 26 passengers and two crew members.Rio’s health secretariat said in a statement that among those who tested positive, people living in Rio or the nearby region can quarantine themselves at home. Others must first isolate in hotels, and there was no information provided about who would pay for the costs. After the inspection, MSC Preziosa was authorized by federal health regulator...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

CDC advises against cruise ship travel, raises COVID threat level

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As omicron cases rise, travel restrictions related to COVID-19 are becoming tighter and tighter. Thousands of flights have been canceled globally since the December holidays began, leaving airlines and travelers scrambling to figure out contingencies. But those hoping to make their cruise trips may need to abandon those plans. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention just issued a stark warning for travelers in the wake of outbreaks on multiple cruise ships.
TRAVEL
CNBC

U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Fauci says

The U.S. is considering recommending that individuals exposed to Covid end isolation if they've tested negative for the virus after five days, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Sunday. The move could come after the CDC faced harsh feedback for its decision last week to change Covid-19 isolation periods for asymptomatic people to five days from 10.
U.S. POLITICS
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy