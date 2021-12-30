ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-31 13:38:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-01 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Butte, Blackfoot Region, Potomac, Seeley Lake Region by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below for most locations at or below 4500 feet. Higher amounts up to 6 inches possible for elevations above 4500 feet. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Charles City, Prince George, Sussex by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 11:19:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Virginia or Maryland, please call 5 1 1. For the latest road information in North Carolina, go to http://DriveNC.gov. Target Area: Charles City; Prince George; Sussex WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wet snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches * WHERE...Sussex, Charles City and Prince George Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
CHARLES CITY COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for West Slopes North Cascades and Passes by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 09:43:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Cascades and Passes; West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes; West Slopes South Central Cascades and Passes WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow continued above 1500 feet. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 8 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains of Whatcom and Skagit Counties including the Mount Baker Ski Area. Cascade mountains of Pierce and Lewis Counties including the Crystal Mountain Ski Area and Paradise on Mount Rainier. Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties including Stevens and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 14:56:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Western Arctic Coast. * WHEN...Now to 6 AM Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chills
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Glacier Bay and Eastern Chichagof Island including Gustavus and Hoonah. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Elfin Cove, Pelican, Angoon, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Kake. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 9 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 18:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-04 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northern Arctic Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 55 below expected. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Northern Arctic Coast. * WHEN...6 PM this evening to 6 AM Tuesday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Chichagof Island, Glacier Bay by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-06 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM AKST THURSDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Glacier Bay and Eastern Chichagof Island including Gustavus and Hoonah. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 6 AM AKST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Preparedness#Wind Chill Advisory
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-05 00:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Baranof Island and Southern Admiralty Island; Inner Channels from Kupreanof Island to Etolin Island; Salisbury Sound to Cape Fairweather Coastal Area WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT TO 9 AM AKST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Elfin Cove, Pelican, Angoon, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Kake. * WHEN...From midnight Tuesday night to 9 AM AKST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
PRINCE OF WALES-HYDER CENSUS AREA, AK
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Panhandle Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 19:54:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-04 01:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Panhandle Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST TONIGHT * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations up to two inches. * WHERE...Fourth Of July Pass, Wallace, Osburn, Dobson Pass, Kellogg, St. Maries, Fernwood, Lookout Pass, Mullan, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...Until Midnight PST tonight. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENEWAH COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Cass, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Pembina, Richland by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-04 15:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-05 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Prepare for possible blizzard conditions. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. Target Area: Cass; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Pembina; Richland; Traill WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Minnesota and northeast and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 12:42:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-03 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 1 inch. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WausauPilot

Winter weather advisory issued for Wausau starting Tuesday

A winter weather advisory will take effect Tuesday in Wausau with snow and high winds in the forecast. The advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Up to 5 inches of snow is possible in central Wisconsin. According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts of up to 40 mph will complicate travel.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy