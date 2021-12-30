Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-03 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-04 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Butte, Blackfoot Region; Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches below for most locations at or below 4500 feet. Higher amounts up to 6 inches possible for elevations above 4500 feet. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, MacDonald Pass, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

DEER LODGE COUNTY, MT ・ 15 HOURS AGO