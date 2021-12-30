Immanuel Quickley plays in Knicks jersey with misspelled name

The Knicks may have found something in unknown youngster Immanuel Qucikley.

Actually, it was just sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley pouring in seven points in three minutes in the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the Pistons, but his jersey had the wrong name stitched on the back.

The mistake was fixed by the second half, but Quickley still managed to finish the night with 18 points and was a +27, helping New York’s second unit spearhead a quick and drastic fourth quarter comeback to avoid a disastrous loss to the G-League version of the NBA-worst Pistons.

No word on what was done with the original “Qucikley” jersey after it was switched out.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch