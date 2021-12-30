ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Immanuel Quickley plays in Knicks jersey with misspelled name

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZIXB9_0dZ4HGdN00

The Knicks may have found something in unknown youngster Immanuel Qucikley.

Actually, it was just sophomore guard Immanuel Quickley pouring in seven points in three minutes in the first half of Wednesday night’s game against the Pistons, but his jersey had the wrong name stitched on the back.

The mistake was fixed by the second half, but Quickley still managed to finish the night with 18 points and was a +27, helping New York’s second unit spearhead a quick and drastic fourth quarter comeback to avoid a disastrous loss to the G-League version of the NBA-worst Pistons.

No word on what was done with the original “Qucikley” jersey after it was switched out.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Comments / 0

Related
AllLakers

Lakers: Rajon Rondo Was Happy to Be Traded Away From Los Angeles

The Lakers finally got to wheeling and dealing this week and made a move on the trade market. It was a small move, but one that will impact both teams and players involved. They shipped off Rajon Rondo to Cleveland in exchange for Denzel Valentine, who they are expected to waive to create an open roster spot.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBA Analysis Network

This Hawks-Lakers Trade Lands Intriguing Guard In L.A.

After just trading away Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers, the first trade of the 2021-22 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers are still a franchise that is in peril. LeBron James is the only contributing player on this roster right now and with Anthony Davis out indefinitely due to a sprained left MCL, things are looking very bleak for this team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Immanuel Quickley
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

WNBA star Candace Parker announces wife expecting child

WNBA star Candace Parker announced in an Instagram post that her wife is expecting their first child together. Tuesday’s post by Parker, 35, a two-time WNBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, also congratulated Anna Petrakova, 37, on their two-year wedding anniversary, which is believed to be the first time she has publicly addressed her marriage on social media, ESPN reported.
CELEBRITIES
bleachernation.com

The New York Knicks Have Now Added Two More Former Bulls

Not one … not two … not three … not four … not five …. The New York Knicks can’t keep their hands off former Bulls. Already with Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson on the roster to go along with head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks have welcomed two more familiar faces to Madison Square Garden.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey#G League#Ryanchichester1 Follow
theScore

Knicks waive Valentine after 3-way Rondo deal with Lakers, Cavs

The Rajon Rondo deal now includes a third team. The Los Angeles Lakers re-routed Denzel Valentine to the New York Knicks in exchange for the draft rights to Louis Labeyrie, Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman announced Monday. New York, which also received the draft rights to Wang Zhelin and...
NBA
The Spun

NFL World Is Getting Concerned For Joe Burrow Today

Few NFL quarterbacks, if any, are as tough as Cincinnati Bengals second-year quarterback Joe Burrow. At a certain point, though, Burrow is going to have to stop taking so many big hits. Burrow just limped off the field after taking a big hit on a third down play. He’ll likely...
NFL
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Saturday’s Lance Stephenson News

The recent COVID-19 struggles for the NBA has afforded some interesting opportunities for veteran players. On Saturday, 10th-year pro Lance Stephenson signed a 10-day hardship deal with the Indiana Pacers, per NBA insider Shams Charania. Stephenson spent the majority of his career (6 seasons) with the Pacers. NBA fans from...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NESN

NBA Rumors: Kevin Porter Jr. Threw Object At Coach During Argument

Things really could not be going worse for the Houston Rockets, and things seemed to boil over for Kevin Porter Jr. on Saturday. The 21-year-old mysteriously left the Rockets’ 124-111 loss to the Denver Nuggets, not playing or appearing on the bench at all in the second half. Turns out, it was because of a confrontation with an assistant coach.
NBA
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
294K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy